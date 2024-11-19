SI

Gerardo 'Tata' Martino Leaves Inter Miami, per Report

Gerardo 'Tata' Martino is out as Inter Miami's head coach.

Gerardo 'Tata' Martino is leaving Inter Miami.
Gerardo 'Tata' Martino is leaving Inter Miami. / IMAGO/Sports Press Photo

After leading Inter Miami to a shocking Round One exit in the MLS Cup playoffs, Gerardo 'Tata' Martino is leaving the club, per GiveMeSport's Tom Bogert.

Bogert reported the Argentine has decided to part ways with Inter Miami due to personal reasons.

The news comes just 10 days after Martino's former club, Atlanta United eliminated the Herons in a best-of-three series. After winning Game 1 at Chase Stadium, Inter Miami lost the next two matches, ending their season much earlier than anyone expected.

Inter Miami were the favorites to lift MLS Cup after winning the 2024 Supporters’ Shield with a record-breaking 74 points. Led by Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez up top, the club put together the greatest regular season in MLS history.

Still, it was not enough to claim Inter Miami's first MLS Cup. Martino achieved the feat with Atlanta United back in 2018, but after just two seasons in Miami, the coach is moving on. Along with the 2024 Supporters' Shield, the Argentine won the 2023 Leagues Cup with the Herons.

