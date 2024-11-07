Inter Miami's Top 10 Goalscorers From 2024 MLS Season
Inter Miami had no problem finding the back of the net throughout the 2024 MLS regular season.
The Herons managed a league-leading 79 goals in 34 matches to secure the 2024 Supporters' Shield title while also making history and clinching 74 total points, a new single-season record.
Eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi made a late run at the MLS MVP award to finish with 20 regular-season goals. Like Messi, Luis Suárez also pitched in with 20 goals to challenge Christian Benteke for the 2024 MLS Golden Boot. Both Messi and Suárez were responsible for just over 50% of Miami's 79 regular-season goals as Messi featured in just 19 league games in 2024.
Miami head coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino relied on the likes of Leo Campana, Jordi Alba, Robert Taylor and Matías Rojas to pitch in with goals here and there to help the club enjoy the most successful MLS regular season in history.
Take a look at Miami's top 10 goalscorers from the 2024 regular season.
Rank
Player
Goals Scored
Appearances (Starts)
1.
Lionel Messi
20
19 (15)
2.
Luis Suárez
20
27 (21)
3.
Leo Campana
8
28 (14)
4.
Robert Taylor
5
27 (22)
5.
Jordi Alba
4
28 (24)
6.
Benjamin Cremaschi
4
22 (12)
7.
Matías Rojas
4
14 (9)
8.
Diego Gómez
3
19 (15)
9.
Ian Fray
2
14 (7)
10.
Leo Afonso
2
11 (1)