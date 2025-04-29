Inter Miami vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC: Champions Cup Preview, Predictions, Lineups
Inter Miami CF have a momentous task when they take to the pitch against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Wednesday.
After falling 2–0 in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup semi-final away at Vancouver’s BC Place, the Herons will need to score at least two goals to have a shot at advancing. Should Vancouver score once, Miami would need four, with the away goals rule in effect.
The weekend’s MLS Matchday 10 slate saw both sides rest their key pieces. Vancouver came away with a 3–1 win over Minnesota United to extend their lead atop the Western Conference and Supporters Shield race, whereas Miami let a 3–1 lead slip to lose 4–3 to FC Dallas at home.
Neither team has advanced to the Champions Cup Final before. However, the Whitecaps did make it to the semifinals in 2017, losing to Mexico’s Tigres UANL, a club also on a Concacaf journey, who took on Cruz Azul on the other side of the bracket.
Here's everything you need to know about the second leg on Wednesday night in Fort Lauderdale.
What time does Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps FC kick-off?
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Stadium: Chase Stadium
- Date: Thursday, April 24
- Kick-off Time: 8:00pm ET/5:00 pm PT
Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps FC head-to-head record
Inter Miami and the Vancouver Whitecaps have only met twice. In MLS in 2024, without Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez or Sergio Busquets in the lineup, Miami defeated the Whitecaps 2-1, while the Whitecaps defeated Miami 2–0 in the first leg with goals from Brian White and Sebastian Berhalter.
Current Form (all competitions)
Inter Miami
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Inter Miami 3-4 FC Dallas - 4/27/2025
Minnesota United 1-3 Vancouver Whitecaps - 4/27/2025
Inter Miami 0–2 Vancouver Whitecaps - 4/24/2025
Vancouver Whitecaps 2–0 Inter Miami - 4/24/2025
Columbus Crew SC 0–1 Inter Miami - 4/19/2025
St. Louis CITY SC 0–0 Vancouver Whirecaps - 4/19/2025
Chicago Fire FC 0–0 Inter Miami - 4/13/2025
Vancouver Whitecaps 5–1 Austin FC - 4/12/2025
Inter Miami 3–2 LAFC - 4/9/2025
Pumas UNAM 2-2 Vancouver Whitecaps - 4/9/2025
How to watch Inter Miami vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Country
Channel
USA
Fox Sports, ViX
Canada
OneSoccer, Fubo
Mexico
Tubi
Rest of World
Concacaf GO, YouTube
Inter Miami CF team news
Inter Miami CF have had a week to forget with losses to Vancouver and Dallas, but have clearly set their sights on mounting a comeback in the second leg, hoping to advance to their first Concacaf Champions Cup final.
Head coach Javier Mascherano heavily rotated his squad in the eventual 4–3 loss to Dallas, giving no minutes to Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and starting goalkeeper Oscar Ustari.
At the same time, he attempted a different formation, a 5-4-1, and looked to depth talent to step up in unfamiliar roles. Two of the goalscorers, Fafa Picault and 18-year-old Ecuadorian striker Allen Obando, could feature in the second leg, given their strong showings.
Through the first leg, Miami showed their capability to maintain a strong possession share, but struggled with mobility in their transition and attack. With Obando a potential starter over Suárez, Miami could add pace to an attack that Vancouver's center backs, Tristan Blackmon and Ranko Vesilinovic handled easily.
It will have to be a balanced effort for Miami, as they can't afford to give up a goal to the top team in MLS. However, they have the experience from turning a tie after losing the first leg, after beating LAFC in the quarterfinal.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (4-4-2): Ustari; Alba, Allen, Falcon, Weigandt; Picault, Busquets, Bright, Cremaschi, Messi, Obando
Vancouver Whitecaps FC team news
No team in MLS currently has more confidence or form than Vancouver Whitecaps FC, after beating Miami in front of a record crowd of nearly 54,000, and picking up an additional three points against Minnesota United, with eight changes to the starting lineup.
Under head coach Jesper Sørensen, the Whitecaps have shown a desire to control possession and dictate the pace of play when they are able to. However, against Miami, they surrendered possession, and adapted their game to making the most of limited time on the ball.
In particular, the wide midfielder Ali Ahmed, Jayden Nelson and Pedro Vite were able to exploit the Miami backline, while Andres Cubas and Sebastian Berhalter focused on the defensive side of the ball and shutting down Messi.
The Whitecaps will still likely be without Designated Player Ryan Gauld as a starter, however the Scottish international could play a cameo role as a late-match substitute. The second leg will also feature a new left back for Miami to deal with, as Canadian international Sam Adekugbe returned from injury and looks poised to start ahead of 19-year-old Tate Johnson.
As much as the midfield trio and the backline held strong and clogged any Miami attacks in the first leg, the primary focus will be on Brian White up top, having scored 10 goals in all competitions this season, including the 1–0 marker against the Herons.
Vancouver comes into the match in better form than any team in MLS and will be confident in finding a result, especially given their lack of intense travel, having flown in on Monday from Minnesota, rather than the seven-hour flight from Canada's West Coast.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Miami CF (4-4-2): Takaoka; Adekugbe, Blackmon, Vesilinovic, Ocampo; Vite, Cubas, Berhalter; Ahmed, White, Nelson
Inter Miami vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC Score Prediction
Inter Miami will have to play one of their best games of the season to get a result against the Whitecaps, but they have the rest and the quality to do so, given the talent and experience within the squad. Expect Miami to attack early in this one, but to allow Vancouver to score once, dooming their Champions Cup hopes, despite winning the match.
Prediction: Inter Miami 3-1 Vancouver Whitecaps FC (Whitecaps FC advance on away goals)