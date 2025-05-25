Ipswich vs. West Ham: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Ipswich Town will host West Ham United in their final Premier League match of the season as they prepare for life in the Championship.
Ipswich fought admirably against the odds during the first half of the campaign but injuries and loss of momentum has seen them relegated without much resistance. Having spent just one season in the top flight, their clash with the Hammers could be their final Premier League outing for quite some time.
West Ham have endured an extremely disappointing campaign that hasn’t been rectified by Graham Potter’s arrival, but they have still been much stronger than the three relegated sides. They have won just one of their last ten matches—away at Manchester United—and are 15th in the table. They could finish as high as 14th but as low as 17th.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the game.
What Time Does Ipswich vs. West Ham Kick-Off?
- Location: Ipswich, England
- Stadium: Portman Road
- Date: Sunday, 25 May
- Kick-off Time: 16:00 BST / 11:00 ET / 08:00 PT
- Referee: Tim Robinson
- VAR: Matt Donohue
Ipswich vs. West Ham Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Ipswich: 2 wins
- West Ham: 2 wins
- Draws: 1
- Last meeting: West Ham 4–1 Ipswich (October 5, 2024) - Premier League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Ipswich
West Ham
Leicester 2–0 Ipswich - 18/05/25
West Ham 1–2 Nottingham Forest - 18/05/25
Ipswich 0–1 Brentford - 10/05/25
Man Utd 0–2 West Ham - 11/05/25
Everton 2–2 Ipswich - 03/05/25
West Ham 1–1 Tottenham - 04/05/25
Newcastle 3–0 Ipswich - 26/04/25
Brighton 3–2 West Ham - 26/04/25
Ipswich 0–4 Arsenal - 20/04/25
West Ham 1–1 Southampton - 19/04/25
How to Watch Ipswich vs. West Ham on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Peacock
United Kingdom
Not televised - radio commentary available via BBC Radio Suffolk, BBC Radio 5 Live & talkSPORT
Canada
fuboTV Canada
Mexico
Max Mexico
Ipswich Team News
Ipswich’s injury list is extensive and the Suffolk side will be without Arijanet Muric, Kalvin Phillips, Chiedozie Ogbene, Jaden Philogene and Wes Burns for West Ham’s visit. Elsewhere, Sammie Szmodics, Conor Townsend and Cameron Burgess are also doubtful to feature.
Liam Delap is likely to play his final game for Ipswich just a year after joining, with the striker, who has impressed for the Tractor Boys, moving towards a summer transfer back to the Premier League. Chelsea, Manchester United and Everton have all been strongly linked.
Massimo Luongo will be departing the club this summer when his contract expires.
Ipswich Predicted Lineup vs. West Ham
Ipswich predicted lineup vs. West Ham (4-2-3-1): Palmer; Tuanzebe, O’Shea, Greaves, Davis; Morsy, Luongo; Hutchinson, Chaplin, Broadhead; Hirst.
West Ham Team News
Potter has confirmed that West Ham have no new injury concerns heading to Portman Road and will only be without long-term absentees Crysencio Summerville and Michail Antonio. The former has been injured since January and the latter since December.
Alterations from the 2–1 defeat to Nottingham Forest are expected to be minimal but Lucas Paquetá is likely to come into the team. He will support Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus in attack, with the former having managed six goal contributions in the last five games.
West Ham Predicted Lineup vs. Ipswich
West Ham predicted lineup vs. Ipswich (3-4-1-2): Areola; Todibo, Kilman, Cresswell; Coufal, Ward-Prowse, Souček, Wan-Bissaka; Paquetá; Bowen, Kudus.
Ipswich vs. West Ham Score Prediction
Ipswich will want to say farewell to the Premier League with victory but they have won just once in the Premier League since the turn of the year. That triumph came away at Bournemouth, with only seven of their 22 points coming on home soil this term.
West Ham have been similarly disappointing over the past few months and they have been on the beach ever since securing their place in the top flight for another season. They are the much stronger side on paper but might have to accept a draw.