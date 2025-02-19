Is FuboTV Down? Soccer Fans Sound Off After Errors Prevent Viewing of Critical EPL Match
Soccer fans hoping to stream some Premier League action on Wednesday were left disappointed as FuboTV’s service suffered some sort of outage.
According to DownDetector, reportages of FuboTV outages spiked just minutes before the day’s match was scheduled to kick off.
Escalating matters was the fact that it wasn’t just any match that fans were missing—Aston Villa is hosting Liverpool in a match that could carry massive implications in the title chase with the Reds currently top of the table.
When FuboTVCanada’s social media account tweeted out the first goal of the game, fans in the replies made their voices heard.
Liverpool and Aston Villa are off to a 1–1 start 38 minutes into the match. Hopefully service is restored in time for fans to watch the second half.
Update: Near the start of the second half, a spokesperson for FuboTV told Sports Illustrated that the stream has been fully restored.