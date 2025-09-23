Is There VAR in 2025–26 Carabao Cup Third Round?
The Carabao Cup has served as the guinea pig for English football’s latest technological quirks.
It was during the competition’s semifinals in 2018–19 when the video assistant referee (VAR) first appeared on these shores. Then, last season, we enjoyed the newest snazzy addition to matchday experiences, as in-stadium announcements to explain VAR decisions were trialled for the first time.
The overwhelming majority are in favour of abolition, but we’re surely too far gone for a complete VAR removal. The all-encompassing technology simply hasn’t bettered the game as some projected, and many seek respite from the dreary delays.
In the early rounds, a VAR-less sport can be enjoyed.
Is VAR Used in Carabao Cup Third Round?
The Carabao Cup third round is already underway, with four ties taking place last week. It’s now the turn of the big boys, with the six Champions League competitors in action against teams currently competing in the English Football League (EFL).
After its introduction in 2018–19, VAR has only been used for the semifinals and final of the Carabao Cup.
Now, however, VAR may be deemed ’active’ earlier in the competition if every host stadium has VAR capabilities. While the Premier League is the only division in England which uses the technology, some EFL stadia are able to install the necessary equipment that would allow VAR to function.
In this season’s third round, VAR is inactive, as several teams in lower divisions are hosting matches, including Port Vale and Lincoln City.
What Carabao Cup Round is VAR Introduced?
VAR is technically only guaranteed for the final, but it’s likely that the technology will be used before that.
There will be more EFL sides present in the fourth round, so it’s hard to project when we’ll see VAR used for the time in this season’s Carabao Cup. It was introduced for the semifinals last time out, with four Premier League teams involved, but there’s scope for it to be used in the quarterfinals later this year.