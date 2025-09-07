Israel vs. Italy: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
A crucial fixture beckons for Italy in their bid to reach the 2026 World Cup, as they take on Israel on neutral territory.
The four-time world champions have missed out on back-to-back World Cups, and an existential angst remains prevalent in the homeland in regards to their chances of making next summer’s edition.
They were thumped 3–0 by Norway at the start of their qualifying campaign, but have steadied since, with Gennaro Gattuso succeeding Luciano Spalletti as manager. The former robust midfielder oversaw a 5–0 victory over Estonia on his managerial bow.
Norway are flying at the summit of Group I, but Israel, who have played a game more, are also ahead of Italy. Thus, Monday’s duel could prove decisive in determining who’ll qualify for the playoffs.
Italy’s upcoming opponents have also succumbed to Norway but have won their other three fixtures, including a 4–0 drubbing of Moldova on Friday night.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the clash.
What Time Does Israel vs. Italy Kick-Off?
- Location: Debrecen, Hungary
- Stadium: Nagyerdei Stadion
- Date: Monday, 8 September
- Kick-off Time: 19:45 BST / 14:45 ET / 11:45 PT
- Referee: Slavko Vinčič (SVN)
VAR: Christian Dingert (GER)
Israel vs. Italy Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Israel: 0 wins
- Italy: 4 wins
- Draws: 1
- Last meeting: Italy 4–1 Israel (Oct. 14, 2024) – UEFA Nations League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Israel
Italy
Norway 3–0 Italy – 06/06/25
Italy 5–0 Estonia – 05/09/25
Germany 3–3 Italy – 23/03/25
Italy 2–0 Moldova – 09/06/25
Italy 1–2 Germany – 20/03/25
How to Watch Israel vs. Italy on TV
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
fuboTV, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2
United Kingdom
Amazon Prime Video
Canada
VIVA, TLN
Mexico
Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
Israel Team News
There shouldn’t be much change from Israel’s emphatic victory over Moldova, with Tottenham Hotspur loanee Manor Solomon and Ajax’s Oscar Gloukh among Israel’s stars who’ll be keen to make a difference against a giant on Monday night.
The hosts have Bayern Munich’s Daniel Peretz, who’s joined Hamburg on loan for the 2025–26 season, between the posts, and there could be as many as three Peretzs in their starting XI against the Azzurri.
Philadelphia Union’s Tai Baribo led Israel’s line last time out and was on the scoresheet, so he’ll be expected to retain his place. Dor Turgeman is another option for manager Ran Ben Shimon.
Israel Predicted Lineup vs. Italy
Israel predicted lineup vs. Italy (4-2-3-1): Da. Peretz; Dasa, Lemkin, Nachmias, Revivo; Do. Peretz, E. Peretz; Biton, Gloukh, Solomon; Baribo
Italy Team News
The new manager ditched Spalletti’s back three against Estonia, opting for a back four. We should see a similar defensive configuration again in Hungary, with Alessandro Bastoni partnering Riccardo Calafiori at the heart of Gattuso’s defence.
Francesco Pio Esposito earned his first Italy cap on Friday night, but the teenager is firmly behind Moise Kean and Mateo Retegui in the striker depth chart, while Giacomo Raspadori was excellent off the bench last time out.
Bologna’s Riccardo Orsolini could come in for Matteo Politano down the right, and Manuel Locatelli could come into Gattuso’s midfield pivot.
Italy Predicted Lineup vs. Israel
Italy predicted lineup vs. Israel (4-4-2): Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bastoni, Calafiori, Dimarco; Orsolini, Barella, Locatelli, Zaccagni; Raspadori, Retegui.
Israel vs. Italy Score Prediction
These two faced off twice during the most recent edition of the UEFA Nations League, with Italy winning both fixtures.
They, of course, will benefit from not having to travel to Israel for Monday’s qualifier, and are hoping to endure a sustained new manager bounce following Gattuso’s appointment.
Their five-star showing on Friday night was the nerve-settler they required entering Monday’s decisive clash, although Israel’s golden generation must surely feel that this is their time. We’re expecting a hugely competitive fixture in Hungary, but the reinvigorated Azzurri will just about get the job done to keep Norway in check ahead of next month’s meeting.