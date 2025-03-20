Italy 1-2 Germany: UEFA Nations League Quarterfinals Player Ratings (Leg 1)
Germany defeated Italy 2-1 in the first leg of the UEFA Nations League quarterfinals heading back to Dortmund with a one goal lead.
Germany started strong in possession pinning Italy into their own half for most of the first half, though it was Italy who struck first. Some sloppy defending and a poor clearance from Jonathan Tah resulted in a Sandro Tonali strike to fire his country in front just a week after ending Newcastle United's trophy drought.
Still, Germany persisted but could find the final action in Italy's penalty box. Heading into the second half, Julian Nagelsmann made a change bringing on Tim Kleindienst for Jonathan Burkardt. The move paid off instantly as the Borussia Monchengladbach striker scored with his first touch of the ball. Joshua Kimmich played a tantalizing cross into the box which Kleindienst rose and met with his head to beat Gianluigi Donnarumma.
The man who created the first, created Germany's second goal from a corner playing another dangerous ball in which was finished by Leon Goretzka. The score ended 2-1 with Germany taking a one goal lead back to Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.
Player ratings from the game below.
Italy Player Ratings vs. Germany (3-5-2)
Ratings Provided by Fotmob
Players
Ratings
GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma
5.6/10
CB: Riccardo Calafiori
5.9/10
CB: Alessandro Bastoni
6.4/10
CB: Giovanni Di Lorenzo
6.4/10
LM: Destiny Udogie
6.6/10
CM: Sandro Tonali
8.6/10
CM: Nicolo Rovella
6.4/10
CM: Nicolo Barella
7.1/10
RM: Matteo Politano
6.8/10
ST: Giacomo Raspadori
6.6/10
ST: Moise Kean
6.2/10
SUB: Raoul Bellanova (64' for Politano)
6.0/10
SUB: Samuele Ricci (64' for Rovella)
6.2/10
SUB: Daniel Maldini (71' for Raspadori)
6.2/10
SUB: Davide Frattesi (83' for Barella)
N/A
SUB: Lorenzo Lucca (83' for Kean)
N/A
Germany Player Ratings vs. Italy (4-2-3-1)
Ratings Provided by Fotmob
Players
Ratings
GK: Oliver Baumann
7.7/10
RB: Joshua Kimmich
9.1/10
CB: Jonathan Tah
7.2/10
CB: Antonio Rudiger
7.0/10
LB: David Raum
7.0/10
CM: Leon Goretzka
8.4/10
CM: Pascal Gross
6.7/10
AM: Leroy Sane
7.1/10
RW: Nadiem Amiri
6.2/10
LW: Jamal Musiala
7.1/10
ST: Jonathan Burkardt
6.3/10
SUB: Tim Kleindienst (46' for Burkardt)
7.1/10
SUB: Nico Schlotterbeck (46' for Raum)
7.0/10
SUB: Jamie Leweling (66' for Amiri)
6.4/10
SUB: Karim Adeyemi (82' for Sane)
N/A
SUB: Robert Andrich (90' for Gross)
N/A