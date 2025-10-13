Japan vs. Brazil—International Friendly: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Brazil’s October tour of Far East Asia concludes with a friendly against Japan in Tokyo on Tuesday.
Carlo Ancelotti’s fifth game in charge of the Seleção was doubtless the most impressive, as his side ran riot in a 5–0 victory over South Korea. Chelsea hotshot Estêvão and Real Madrid star Rodrygo notched braces before Vinícius Júnior continued his improved run of form by scoring Brazil’s fifth.
It was a feel-good victory for Ancelotti’s men off the back of an unimpressive World Cup qualifying campaign that concluded with a 1–0 defeat to Bolivia. Brazil finished fifth, having lost a third of their 18 qualifiers, but that was enough to secure their spot at next summer’s tournament.
Japan were among the first nations to confirm their place in North America, having dominated the AFC qualifying process.
Hajime Moriyasu’s side drew 2–2 with Paraguay in their first friendly of the October break, and are searching for their first-ever victory over Brazil on Tuesday.
What Time Does Japan vs. Brazil Kick-Off?
- Location: Chofu, Japan
- Stadium: Ajinomoto Stadium
- Date: Tuesday, Oct. 14
- Kick-off Time: 6.30 a.m. ET / 3.30 a.m. PT / 11.30 a.m. BST
Japan vs. Brazil Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Japan: 0 wins
- Brazil: 5 wins
- Draws: 0
- Last meeting: Japan 0–1 Brazil (June 6, 2022) - Kirin Challenge Cup
Current Form (All Competitions)
Japan
Brazil
Japan 2–2 Paraguay - 10/10/25
South Korea 0–5 Brazil - 10/10/25
USA 2–0 Japan - 9/10/25
Bolivia 1–0 Brazil - 9/10/25
Mexico 0–0 Japan - 9/7/25
Brazil 3–0 Chile - 9/5/25
South Korea 0–1 Japan - 7/15/25
Brazil 1–0 Paraguay - 6/11/25
Japan 2–0 China - 7/12/25
Ecuador 0–0 Brazil - 6/6/25
How to Watch Japan vs. Brazil on TV and Live Stream
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Not televised
United Kingdom
Not televised
Canada
Not televised
Mexico
Not televised
Brazil
Globoplay, Zapping, Claro TV+Amazon Prime Video, Sky+, Vivo Play, Xsports, SporTV, Globo
Japan Team News
Captain Wataru Endō was called up to Moriyasu’s squad for their October friendlies but left out of the 2–2 draw with Paraguay due to an unspecified injury. The Liverpool midfielder has since withdrawn from the Japan camp and will return to Merseyside ahead of the weekend’s clash with Manchester United.
Leeds United’s Ao Tanaka will likely continue in midfield for the hosts, with Moriyasu expect to make few changes from Friday’s team, even if they required a late equaliser to earn a draw.
Eintracht Frankfurt’s Ritsu Doan and Takumi Minamino make up a dynamic tandem behind striker Kōki Ogawa, who scored last time out. Brighton & Hove Albion’s Kaoru Mitoma has not been called up.
Japan Predicted Lineup vs. Brazil
Japan predicted lineup vs. Brazil (3-4-2-1): Z. Suzuki; Seko, Watanabe, J. Suzuki; Ito, Sano, Tanaka, Nakamura; Doan, Minamino; Ogawa.
Brazil Team News
After Tuesday’s friendly, Brazil currently have just four more fixtures scheduled until the start of the World Cup.
Thus, Ancelotti is likely to opt for continuity here and name a similar starting XI from the emphatic victory over South Korea. There are no fresh injury concerns.
Real Madrid duo Rodrygo and Viní Jr should remain in Ancelotti’s team, although a change up top could force the former into a wider role. Richarlison’s inclusion may see Matheus Cunha operate as Brazil’s No. 10.
Gabriel Martinelli will be hopeful of earning minutes in Tokyo, having impressed for Arsenal between the two international breaks.
Brazil Predicted Lineup vs. Japan
Brazil predicted lineup vs. Japan (4-2-3-1): Bento; Vitinho, Militão, Gabriel, Santos; Guimarães, Casemiro; Rodrygo, Cunha, Vinícius; Richarlison.
Japan vs. Brazil Score Prediction
Brazil were excellent on Friday, but this Japanese team does represent a step-up in quality. They’ve been the class of Asia for some time, even if they lack a superstar of Son Heung-min’s ilk.
However, the hosts almost contrived to lose to Paraguay in their previous outing, and must be improved if they’re to be competitive here. Ancelotti, after an unconvincing start, will hope the victory in Seoul functions as the ignition of his reign. He described it as “a foundation.”
If they play with the swagger and freedom as they did last time out, it’s hard to envisage anything but a comfortable away triumph.