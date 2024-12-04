Javier Mascherano Has 'No Doubt' He Can Lead Inter Miami to First MLS Cup
Javier Mascherano already has his sights set on Inter Miami lifting their first MLS Cup.
Inter Miami enjoyed plenty of success under former boss Gerardo 'Tata' Martino, winning the 2023 Leagues Cup and the 2024 Supporters' Shield, but the club has yet to hoist the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy. Mascherano, though, is confident he is the man to get the Herons over the line.
Watch MLS Season Pass on Apple TV by subscribing here
The ex-Barcelona player sat down for his introductory press conference as Miami's new head coach and did not shy away from his desire to win the MLS Cup.
“I am convinced I can do it,” Mascherano said. “I have no doubt. In the end, the results [are ultimately what matters]. I have great hope and I feel capable of doing it well."
JOIN SI SOCCER'S INTER MIAMI WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Despite only being in MLS for four years, Inter Miami and their passionate fanbase are eager for a deep run in the MLS Cup playoffs that ends with silverware. With legends like Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba on the team, Miami has the talent to go all the way.
Yet the club has only known disappointment in the MLS postseason. In their inaugural season, the Herons lost to Nashville SC in the play-in round. The following year, the club did not even qualify for the MLS Cup playoffs. Then in 2023, two months after Miami won the Leagues Cup, they crashed out in Round One.
History repeated itself in 2024 when Miami could not get past Atlanta United in Round One's best-of-three series. The club broke the MLS regular season points record (74), but failed to deliver when it mattered most. In fact, after suffering just four defeats in the regular season, Miami went on to lose two consecutive matches to Atlanta.
Co-owner Jorge Mas has full faith that Mascherano can instill a winning postseason culture to Inter Miami.
"It gives me a great honor and privilege to introduce our new head coach, Javier Mascherano, to lead this team to continued heights and to new chapters," Mas said. "For us, we are very aspirational and we have an immense and enormous trust in Javier leading us to the heights that we want."
Mascherano has just under three months to work with his new squad before the 2025 MLS season kicks off in late February. The pressure will be on the Argentine to get Miami off to a flying start and build the team into one capable of winning the MLS Cup.