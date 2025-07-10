Jordan Henderson ‘Eyeing Premier League Return’ After Confirming Ajax Exit
Ajax have confirmed the departure of former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, who is reported to be considering a return to the Premier League in a bid to earn a spot in England’s World Cup squad.
After leaving Liverpool in the summer of 2023, Henderson made the hugely controversial switch to Saudi Arabian side Al Ettifaq, but he lasted just six months in the Middle East before returning to Europe with Ajax in January 2024.
18 months later and Henderson is back on the hunt for a new club after Ajax confirmed he had declined to trigger a one-year extension in his contract.
“I would like to express my immense gratitude to everyone associated with Ajax for giving me the opportunity to represent this incredible institution over the past few years,” Henderson said.
“To play for this club was an honour in itself. To have the privilege of captaining it was even more so. My only regret is that we didn’t deliver more success for the amazing supporters. They deserve to be celebrating major titles again, and I’m sure that time will come soon.
“My family and I were made to feel so welcome, not just by the club but also in the wonderful city of Amsterdam. We will always be grateful for that. Due to the tragic events of last week, and the devastating loss of my former teammate Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva, it doesn’t feel right at this moment to say or do more than share this brief statement.
“However, I am fully aware that I owe this club, my teammates and the supporters a fuller and more personal thank you. I will, of course, do that when the time feels more appropriate. For now, I want to express my appreciation to Ajax once again, as well as everyone I haven’t had the chance to speak to in person yesterday, all of you who make this club so special.”
According to The Athletic, Henderson is considering offers from across Europe, with clubs in the Premier League said to have reached out. Reports elsewhere have speculated about a possible homecoming to boyhood side Sunderland after their return to England’s top flight.
Henderson is focused on earning a spot in the England squad for the 2026 World Cup and wants to join a high-level team capable of offering regular minutes.
The 35-year-old lost his England place towards the end of Gareth Southgate’s tenure but made three appearances under Thomas Tuchel across the March and June international breaks.