Jordi Alba Reveals What Surprised Him Most in MLS Ahead of Retirement
Jordi Alba found himself surprised with the level of Major League Soccer after signing with Inter Miami in 2023.
Alba’s time in MLS and with Miami is coming to a close, as the left back approaches his final stretch of games in the 2025 MLS Cup playoffs.
While he had signed a contract extension, the 36-year-old defender announced his plans to retire in the fall stepping away from his previous commitment. He will join longtime teammate Sergio Busquets in hanging up his boots at the end of the season.
“I’ve been pleasantly surprised, honestly, by the level of MLS. It’s growing tremendously,” he said in an interview with SPORT. “They’ve brought in big-name players and especially young players. Physically, I think it’s a very good league.”
Alba Looking to End Career on High Note
Although trophies have been hard to come by for Miami in 2025, falling short of the Supporters Shield, Leagues Cup, Concacaf Champions Cup and FIFA Club World Cup so far this season, Alba has continued to fit in at the MLS level, while the league grows around him.
“Obviously, there are things to improve,” he added. “But anyway, I’m very happy to have come here and to have found the level I’ve found.”
Alba and Miami are in the midst of the MLS Cup playoffs looking to make a run at the league’s ultimate prize. The MLS Cup final is slated for Dec. 6. If the Herons run the gauntlet and qualify, the final will also serve as a farewell for Alba and Busquets. A high note to cap off two legendary careers.
Alba remains pleased with where things stand currently despite the uncertainty surrounding when his final match will take place.
“In Europe, you know when your last match will be, but not here, because you can leave at any moment, unless we reach the final,” Alba said. “I’m enjoying this final stretch with a lot of intensity, with my teammates, especially the matches, because I know they’re going to be my last.”