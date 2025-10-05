Sergio Busquets Reveals Future Plans As Inter Miami Honor Retiring Legend
Inter Miami midfielder Sergio Busquets received a guard of honor and a tribute ceremony following the Herons’ 4–1 win over the New England Revolution on Saturday night, before offering hints about his future.
After announcing his intention to retire at the end of Miami’s 2025 MLS Cup Playoff run, the club organized a celebration of the Spanish legend’s career, which has seen him capture titles around the world, highlighted by the 2010 FIFA World Cup.
Following the win, in which longtime FC Barcelona and Miami teammates Lionel Messi had three assists and Jordi Alba had a brace, Busquets addressed the crowd and was given a framed Miami kit.
“I have no words. A part of me, of my heart, will always be here with you,” he told the Chase Stadium faithful. “Hopefully it can end in the best way possible, which is being in the playoffs and going for the title.”
Sergio Busquets, the Manager?
While the 37-year old still has two regular season games and at least two playoff games to go before hanging up his boots, he also hinted that he would like to go into coaching, following in the footsteps of current Herons coach and Busquets’ former Barcelona teammate, Javier Mascherano.
“I think in the future, yes [I’d like to be a coach], but for now I’d rather take a sabbatical," Busquets said, mentioning the long hours and difficult commitments that it takes to be a professional soccer player.
“You want to enjoy time with your family, time for me, for them, seeing my children, being with them, traveling more, watching football from a different perspective. And then, in the future, we’ll see.
“In theory, yes, but let’s focus on the present, as there’s still a long way to go.”
Busquets will end his career only playing for two clubs, having amassed 722 appearances with FC Barcelona after debuting with the first team in 2008. He joined Inter Miami in 2023 where he has now made 107 appearances in all competitions, and helped the club to the 2023 Leagues Cup and 2024 Supporters’ Shield.
“I like to finish well in places, to end good stories by my own choice. I think that’s how it’s been. I could play on, yes, I feel good, I play a lot of games during the season, but I’m not 20, I try to help the team,” Busquets added.
“But I think it was the right decision [to retire], not just physically, but mentally, too. There are many more things to go into that, and I’m very happy, as I said in the video, for the decision, for the trajectory, for having lived a dream I’ve had since I was little in the places where I could choose and where I went, like in Barcelona and here where I chose it.”
Miami ended Saturday night in third place in the Eastern Conference with 59 points, and will wrap up the regular season with matches against Atlanta United and Nashville SC, before beginning the MLS Cup Playoffs on Oct. 24.