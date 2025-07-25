Jorrel Hato: One of Europe's Best Young Talents, Destined for Greatness at Chelsea
Since making his senior debut for Ajax in January 2023, Jorrel Hato has firmly established himself as one of the most exciting defensive prospects in Europe. A real who’s who of clubs have spent years chasing his signature.
Arsenal and Liverpool are among the sides credited with interest, but it’s Chelsea who are closing in on the teenager’s signature. The Blues are starting to see some rewards from their bold transfer strategy and Hato appears to be the next young talent set to try their hand at life at Stamford Bridge.
Here’s Sports Illustrated’s breakdown of Hato and a closer look at just what Chelsea fans can expect from him if he does make the move.
Jorrel Hato’s Strengths
With one look at Hato, it immediately becomes clear that he has been raised following the principle of totaalvoetbal. Total Football, as it translates, is the concept that any player is capable of taking up any role on the pitch, and Hato is a perfect example.
A defender by trade, he is strong and aggressive in the tackle and is blessed by astonishing recovery pace. But what makes Hato particularly special is his ability when in possession. A combination of a low centre of gravity and nimble footwork makes Hato an excellent ball carrier, and you will often see him take it upon himself to drive the ball forwards and kick-start attacks from a deep position.
If running is not an option, Hato will bring out arguably his strongest attribute, which is his passing. An elusive left-footed centre back, the Dutch international can be trusted to break the lines or play long, capable of adjusting his game to the circumstances.
“If you play at the Ajax academy, you always get that bravery the coaches tell you to play with,” Hato told The Athletic. “It’s one of my qualities to dribble past players and create a chance. There needs to be space to do it, but if there is space, I will always try to look forward for that.”
Away from the technical side of things, other attributes that stands out when it comes to Hato are his leadership and maturity. This is evident on the pitch but clearly comes out behind the scenes as well, as Hato was named among Ajax’s vice-captains in the 2023–24 season. He even became the youngest captain in team history in December 2023, throwing on the armband at the tender age of 17 years and 282 days old.
Jorrel Hato’s Weaknesses
Physicality has always been a concern for Hato, who has often seen coaches and analysts assure him that he will grow into his frame further down the line. While he has a strong jump, Hato stands at just 5’11, which can cause problems in central positions in the pitch if paired up against the wrong opponent.
“In reality, the club still saw him as a central defender, but I believe that at very high levels, like the Premier League or Real Madrid, for example, a player as tall as 1.81 meters (5'11) like him struggles to play centrally, especially in intense physical duels,” former manager Francesco Farioli, who departed Ajax this summer, told Cronache di spogliatoio in June.
This is something Hato has acknowledged in the past. In 2023, he told Ajax media that he needed to improve in the air, while an interview with Helden in August 2024 saw the defender confess he “could use some muscle” if he wants to impress for an elite side.
Hato is powerful, there’s no doubt about it, but the 19-year-old is guilty of inconsistency when it comes to using his body against taller opponents, which is why he has often been deployed as a left back in senior football.
Who Does Jorrel Hato Play Like?
Dutch football has a history of producing players like Hato. Comparisons with Manchester City’s Nathan Aké, formerly of Chelsea, are common, while similarities can also be drawn with another Pep Guardiola charge, Joško Gvardiol.
One comparison Hato has encouraged is with Arsenal’s Jurriën Timber, who he describes as a “mentor”.
“Coaches told me that I always needed to look up to Virgil van Dijk, but when I played in the Under-18s, I always looked up to Jurriën Timber,” Hato explained.
“I played with him for six months before he left, and I learned so much from him. When I came into the first team, he was my mentor. I love his playing style, his calmness on the ball. And he is just a great defender in defending terms.”
On the subject of great defenders, Hato’s interest in Chelsea may have blossomed thanks to former Blue Thiago Silva. The Brazil icon, who also is not exactly blessed with a dominant physique for a centre back, proved to be a source of inspiration for Hato, who regularly watched Silva in action as he got older.
How Will Jorrel Hato Fit in at Chelsea?
Chelsea are unlikely to have recruited Hato as a starting centre back. When it comes to left-sided defenders, the Blues already boast one of the best youngsters around in Levi Colwill. Instead, Hato is expected to spend most of his time at left back.
While Hato admitted to preferring to play as a centre back as recently as 2024, he told AD in April 2025 that he now sees himself as an “all-rounder” who is just as strong at left back. That change of stance could be crucial for Chelsea, who are desperate for cover for Marc Cucurella.
Enzo Maresca’s style of play calls for inversion from his full backs, which appears tailor-made for Hato. Whether he needs to tuck inside as a left-sided centre back or step forwards into central midfield, expect Hato to make an effortless impact on the squad.
If Hato does play instead of Cucurella, it will require a shift in setup, as the duo are not exactly similar players. Maresca often tasks Cucurella with playing up in attacking midfield, where Hato is not yet as comfortable. Hato would likely remain deeper, either in midfield or back in defence, while Chelsea’s right back—Reece James or Malo Gusto—gets permission to fly forwards.
Perhaps most importantly, Hato’s arrival will give Maresca more options. Cucurella has been an excellent servant since the Italian’s arrival last summer, but the freedom to tweak things depending on the opponent can only ever be a positive.