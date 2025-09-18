Jose Mourinho Lands New Job, Enzo Maresca Reacts to Imminent Chelsea Reunion
José Mourinho has been unveiled as the new Benfica manager, just over one week before the Portuguese side travel to face his former employers Chelsea in the Champions League.
Mourinho was dismissed by Turkish side Fenerbahçe earlier this summer but was quickly snapped up by Benfica—the club where his managerial career began all the way back in 2000.
“I have so many emotions, but I think experience helps me control them,” Mourinho said after returning to the Lisbon team. “I want to thank you for the trust, the honour I feel at this moment.
“It’s been 25 years, but I’m not here to celebrate my career. It’s been 25 years in which I’ve had the opportunity to work for the biggest clubs in the world. And to conclude this speech, as a representative of this club, I’d like to say that none of the other giant clubs I’ve had the opportunity to coach have made me feel more honoured, responsible, or motivated than being the coach of Benfica.”
Mourinho now has a handful of domestic games to navigate before a trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on Sept. 30.
Having managed 321 games over two spells with the Blues and brought three Premier League titles to the club, Mourinho is widely hailed as perhaps the greatest manager in Chelsea history—a romance which is not lost on current boss Maresca.
Asked if he is excited by the idea of facing Mourinho in less than two weeks, Maresca responded: “Absolutely. Absolutely, yes.
“He’s a legend for the club, he’s a legend in general for the trophies and achievements.”