Jose Mourinho Reveals Message From Real Madrid President After Taking Benfica Job
New Benfica manager José Mourinho has revealed what Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez said to him after taking on his new role, 12 years on from his Madrid departure.
Los Blancos hired Mourinho in 2010 in a bid to curtail Barcelona’s rise under Pep Guardiola, but Barça’s dominance continued after the arrival of “The Special One” in the wake of his mightily successful spell with Inter.
Mourinho eventually guided Madrid to the La Liga title in 2012 as an exhausted Guardiola opted for a sabbatical, but the great Portuguese coach was responsible for alienating key members of his squad and would leave the club following the “worst season” of his managerial career to date in 2013.
Mourinho Set for Real Madrid Clash in Champions League
While there were several explosive falling-outs with some of his players, Mourinho maintained a strong relationship with Pérez. Back in 2019, he said of Madrid’s leading man: “He loves me, and I love him.”
And after he returned to Benfica 25 years after starting his managerial career with the Primeira Liga giants, the Portuguese coach disclosed what Pérez said to him. “I’d like to say that president Florentino [Pérez] sent me a message saying, 'I'm very happy that you’ve returned to a club of your caliber,’ “ Mourinho said, per Cumhuriyet.
This is no dig, as some might interpret it to be, but Pérez’s admiration for one of Europe’s historically biggest clubs. Benfica have claimed 88 national titles, and were two-time European Cup winners at the start of the 1960s.
Mourinho’s status among the elites has been questioned for years, with his stock continuing to tumble after guiding Chelsea to their third Premier League crown in 2015. He’s since managed Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Roma and Fenerbahçe, with his latest spell in Türkiye ending at the start of 2025–26.
His second Benfica tenure has started with two wins, a draw and a defeat, with Chelsea edging their former boss’s side 1–0 in the Champions League on Tuesday night. In January, Mourinho will welcome Real Madrid to the Estádio da Luz, where a catch-up with old pal Pérez is in order.