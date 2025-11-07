Jude Bellingham Learns England Fate As Thomas Tuchel Names November Squad
England manager Thomas Tuchel has recalled Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham to his latest squad for the upcoming November fixtures.
Bellingham has not played for England since June, when Tuchel described his on-field behaviour as “repulsive”—comments for which he soon apologised, insisting it was a poor choice of words in his second language.
His recovery from shoulder surgery saw Bellingham left out of September’s squad, but he was surprisingly overlooked for October’s internationals as well, prompting accusations of a rift with Tuchel which the England manager has strongly denied.
All eyes were on Bellingham as Tuchel named his latest England squad for the upcoming break, and the Madrid midfielder was among the 24 players given the nod this month.
There is also a return for Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden, who has not played for England since March. The versatile 25-year-old asked to be left out in June to deal with some personal issues, before an ankle injury cost him a return in September.
Foden’s absence from October’s squad came as a surprise and led to fresh allegations of a potential issue with Tuchel, but the Three Lions boss has again stressed he has no issues with any of the players available to him.
Both Bellingham and Foden will hope to play significant minutes for England over the upcoming window, beginning with a World Cup qualifier against Serbia at Wembley on Nov. 13. Tuchel will then take his side for one final qualifier against Albania, having already booked their spot at the showpiece tournament next summer.
England Squad for November International Window
Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Newcastle United)
Defenders: Dan Burn (Newcastle United), Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Nico O'Reilly (Manchester City), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen), Djed Spence (Tottenham Hotspur), John Stones (Manchester City)
Midfielders: Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Jordan Henderson (Brentford), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa), Alex Scott (AFC Bournemouth), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace)
Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Marcus Rashford (Barcelona, loan from Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)