‘Complete’ Jude Bellingham Names Quality Underpinning Real Madrid Improvement
Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham is adamant that the winning desire and “optimism” lacking last season has returned for the European giants.
Bellingham scored the only goal in a hard-fought Champions League victory over Juventus on Wednesday night, extending Real Madrid’s perfect start in the competition to three games. Xabi Alonso’s side also lead La Liga, giving hope that they can banish the memories of last term’s disappointing campaign.
“One of the differences between last year and [my] first [in 2023–24] was that we had [optimism],” Bellingham explained to CBS. “Even when we didn’t play very well, in some of the later stages of the Champions League, we managed to find a way to win.
“Last year we didn’t do that. If we played badly, we were punished. It was bad. [Against Juventus], we allowed chances. The important thing is that we kept a clean sheet and we only needed one [goal] to win. Of course, from now on, we want to play better and score more. But we have to use it as a starting point.”
One of the accusations thrown at Madrid over the past 12 months is the lack of the correct mindset to be as successful as they had been before. Critics have put the departure of senior players and leaders as a factor in that—since the end of 2023–24, Toni Kroos, Luka Modrić, Lucas Vázquez, Nacho and Joselu have all left. It suddenly puts the seniority on much younger players.
Bellingham is part of that leadership group despite his tender years and took responsibility for last season’s decline. “I was involved in that too, in terms of how we didn’t play as well last year,” he pointed out.
“Still, there were good moments, but not at the level I want to play. I’m not at the same level I was in my first year. I had shoulder surgery. I have a new coach. He has that approach to how we want to play. There will be years when you play well, don’t win at all, don’t play well, and then don’t get that touch that maybe we had in the first year. You have to learn from it.”
Alonso: Jude Bellingham Is Complete
It wasn’t an outstanding overall performance from the 15-time European champions against Juventus, but Bellingham’s goal came as he builds his match fitness in search of his best form after summer shoulder surgery.
“Jude played a really complete game, over and above the goal,” Alonso gushed. "I really liked how he played against Getafe [on Sunday] and even more so today, plus his goal.
“He’s giving such good sensations with how competitive he is and how he creates dangerous situations. I’m delighted for him. He’s got the skill and the instincts to be at the business end of the pitch but he’s a box-to-box player, too. He’s one of the most complete players in the world.”
After making his comeback following the September international break, but having started just twice in La Liga since, this was Bellingham’s first goal of 2025–26.
“It’s a great feeling, a long time now since I’ve scored, a lot of time out and dreaming of that moment, back in the Champions League and against a big team,” the midfielder said.
“To score a winner, here at home, it’s unbelievable. I felt comfortable, really good. To play well was important, and to score the winning goal helps the team a lot.”