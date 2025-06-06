Julian Alvarez: Arsenal, Barcelona Learn ‘Non-Negotiable’ Transfer Plan
Atlético Madrid have made it clear they do not plan to negotiate with clubs over the sale of striker Julián Alvarez, reports in Spain say.
Alvarez only joined Atlético last summer from Manchester City in a deal worth £82 million ($111.3 million), catching the eye with a return of 29 goals and seven assists across all competitions.
His form has sparked plenty of speculation over another transfer this summer. Arsenal have been named as suitors, while Barcelona are repeatedly said to be dreaming of signing the Argentina international.
Those fires were stoked when Alvarez’s agent appeared on Spanish TV to claim the striker admires Barcelona, firmly leaving the door open to a potential departure from Atlético and leaving fans sweating in the process.
While AS note those comments have not been received particularly positively inside Atlético, there are no concerns about Alvarez’s future at the club.
Under contract until 2030 and a key part of Diego Simeone’s side, Alvarez is seen as untransferable and Los Rojiblancos are adamant they will not even entertain approaches from Arsenal, Barcelona or any other interested sides.
It is claimed Arsenal have shown the strongest interest in Alvarez, but the Gunners will be referred to his release clause of €500 million (£421.4 million, $572.1 million), ensuring no deal will be done.
The belief inside Atlético is that Alvarez’s agent is simply looking to raise his client’s profile ahead of either a future departure or a contract extension—both of which would come with a significant salary increase.
At this point, Atlético are not looking into an extension. They are completely relaxed about the situation and do not expect any further developments over Alvarez’s future.