Jurgen Klopp Makes Clear Where He Stands on Trent Alexander-Arnold Exit
Liverpool right back Trent Alexander-Arnold lived his dream at Anfield. Barring a sudden change of heart, he's set to live another at Real Madrid next season, as he's expected to join the La Liga side on a free transfer when his contract expires this summer.
Earlier this month, Alexander-Arnold reportedly turned down a deal from Liverpool that would have made him one of the highest-paid defenders in the world. He's instead choosing to take an ambitious leap of faith to Madrid, a path so many other Premier League stars have walked before to varying degrees of success. That choice has in turn labeled him a traitor to some of Liverpool's faithful, who were heard raining down boos during Alexander-Arnold's first appearance at Anfield since his departure announcement weeks ago.
But ex-Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp doesn't want to hear any of that ahead of the club's home season finale against Crystal Palace on Sunday.
During an auction for the LFC Foundation on Friday, Klopp made his stance clear on what he thought of Alexander-Arnold's decision to leave Liverpool.
"I'm not saying don't be disappointed but don't forget what he's done for this club," Klopp said, via James Pearce of The Athletic. "I heard the booing, I switched the TV off. I couldn't have been more disappointed. This isn't us."
Klopp's words echo that of Mo Salah and Alexander-Arnold's other teammates who hope the star right back will receive a hero's farewell at Anfield this weekend. Alexander-Arnold will end his tenure at his boyhood club with 349 appearances and seven major trophies, including this year's Premier League title.
"I've been here 20 years now, loved every single minute of it, achieved all my dreams, achieved everything I've ever wanted to here," Alexander-Arnold said in a statement. "Giving everything day in, day out for 20 years, I've got to a point now where I feel like I need a new change, a new challenge for me as a player and as a person. And I think now is the right time for me to do that."