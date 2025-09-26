Jurgen Klopp Makes MLS Mark Ahead of Hudson River Derby
The New York Red Bulls need any advantage they can get in the hunt for the final 2025 MLS Cup Playoff Spot, so a visit from former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp to training will no doubt have helped ahead of a critical Hudson River Derby clash against New York City FC.
As Red Bull’s Head of Global Soccer, Klopp has spent time touring Red Bull Football Group’s several clubs around the world since taking on the role in January, and joined the MLS side ahead of one of the most important games of the season.
Heading into the weekend, the Red Bulls sit at 43 points, two points below Chicago Fire FC for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. With the Fire having a game in hand, a derby loss would be a severe blow to any hopes of extending the club’s postseason streak to a record 16 seasons.
The former Liverpool manager and Champions League winner helped coach training alongside Red Bulls boss and fellow German Sandro Schwarz, while engaging with several players both on and off the pitch.
Klopp Not Expecting to Return to Touchline
While Klopp’s role is not rolely focused on one club in a day-to-day capacity, his oversight keeps each team, including his previous visits to RB Leipzig and Red Bull Bragantino, on a similar page from a sporting perspective.
Following his time with Liverpool, Klopp took time off before taking on the oversight role with Red Bull, saying at the time that he does not see himself taking on another managerial role in the future.
“I did not want to step on anyone’s toes. I love all my former clubs, but I don’t know what I could have done so that everyone is happy,” he told former Real Madrid and Germany midfielder Toni Kroos on the Einfach mal Luppen podcast, “I am 57 and can still work a few more years, but I did not see myself on the sidelines for now. It was clear for me that I would do something—so then Red Bull came.”
Klopp is expected to be at the Hudson River Derby clash at Sports Illustrated Stadium on Saturday.