‘Unusual’—Jurgen Klopp Gives Verdict on Liverpool Slump, Florian Wirtz Struggles
Jürgen Klopp has insisted Liverpool fans should not be worried about either the team’s form or Florian Wirtz’s slow start to life at Anfield.
Arne Slot’s Premier League champions are currently enduring a three-game losing streak and have found themselves under significant scrutiny after a summer transfer window which saw them break the Premier League record twice and produce the most expensive window in history.
Among the costly arrivals at Anfield was Germany international Wirtz. Signed from Bayer Leverkusen for a fee of £116 million ($154.7 million), the 22-year-old is yet to contribute to a goal in a competitive fixture and has underwhelmed with his general performances on the pitch.
Klopp, however, has no concerns about Wirtz, with the former Reds boss backing what he views as a “once-in-a-century talent” to eventually come good at Liverpool.
“With Florian Wirtz, I simply don’t have to worry because his quality is so outstanding,” Klopp told Sport.
“The discussions are a bit exaggerated. Liverpool just lost three games in a row, which is unusual. But that’s also normal in life. And that’s why such things are discussed there. Now I’ve been in the middle of such discussions long enough and can say: Nothing could interest people there less than the public discussions.”
Offering some advice to Wirtz, Klopp added: “Basically, it can’t hurt to develop a bit of a thicker skin, and that’s no different with Florian. But he has a stable environment, and the club is great in moments like these. So, if anyone’s worried: You don’t have to be, you can stop. Everything will be fine!”
Julian Nagelsmann: Wirtz Not to Blame for Poor Statistics
Wirtz’s wait for either a goal or an assist for Liverpool has attracted plenty of scrutiny, but Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann hit out at those using statistics to target the young midfielder and accused his Reds teammates of letting him down on the pitch.
“Even though he hasn’t scored any goals, he is still the player who creates the most chances in the Premier League,” Nagelsmann stressed.
“It’s not his fault if his teammates don’t convert them, and the statistics don’t even tell the whole story.”
A deeper look at the wider Premier League statistics does not lend itself to Nagelsmann’s claim. Indeed, it is Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes who leads the way in chance creation with 19, two ahead of Everton loanee Jack Grealish.
Liverpool teammate Cody Gakpo has chimed in with 14 chances created, while Wirtz has only contributed 11.