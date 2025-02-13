Kai Havertz Injury: 3 Ways Arsenal Deal With His Absence
Arsenal striker Kai Havertz is out for the rest of the season after suffering a hamstring injury in Dubai during the team's training trip. The club announced he would undergo surgery and begin a recovery and rehabilitation program keeping out until preseason.
The club couldn't predict Havertz would get injured just nine days after the transfer window closed, but the writing was on the wall. Consistently playing 90 minutes, a lack of options off the bench, other injuries to forward players created a nasty cocktail that leaves Mikel Arteta without a striker.
Leandro Trossard, Ethan Nwaneri and Raheem Sterling are the only fit forward options at the club currently with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli also recovering from hamstring injuries, though both players are expected back in March. By then, the title race could be over despite Liverpool dropping points in a heated Merseyside derby.
Here are three ways Arsenal can deal with Havertz's absence as they chase down Liverpool.
1. Back to the False Nine
Arteta experimented with a false nine system for a brief period when Gabriel Jesus got injured during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Eddie Nketiah wasn't working up top, so Trossard filled in with Martinelli and Saka flanking him. The Belgian can play with both his feet, but he isn't as incisive as say Martin Odegaard. His hold-up play, an important trait for false nines, is okay as well though not to the level of a top striker.
Still, he's likely the best option to start in that spot helping link up play while offering end product in the box. Odegaard could even be a candidate to start there given he already presses high enough up the field out of possession. That would enable Trossard and Sterling to start on the flanks while Nwaneri drops into Odegaard's natural position in the 8.
2. Stack the Midfield
Can't lose if you don't concede? Right?
Arsenal could opt for a diamond midfield or a 4-2-2-2 playing combinations of Declan Rice, Thomas Partey, Jorginho and Odegaard. Myles-Lewis Skelly could also be a candidate to slot into midfield given the ability to shield and progress the ball he's shown at left back.
This would work for say the Champions League where Arsenal could dominate possession and try to win through set pieces. But, they still need to score goals. Raheem Sterling and Leandro Trossard would likely be called upon to start as a striker pairing in this scenario which doesn't fill fans with confidence in front of goal.
3. Keep on Keeping on...
The most likely course of action Arteta takes: sticking to the tactics that got Arsenal to the dance in the previous two seasons. He's experimented with different formations throughout his Arsenal tenure including the 4-4-2 and 3-4-3, yet he prefers his standard 4-3-3. A back three could be interesting if Arsenal want to play Riccardo Calafiori, Gabriel and William Saliba together while enabling Myles-Lewis Skelly and Jurrien Timber to operate as wing backs. But, it remains unlikely.
Arteta will likely roll out his traditional formation and rely on his defense to keep Arsenal afloat until Saka and Martinelli are fit. Once they are, Arsenal's options look a bit better on paper.