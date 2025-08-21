Kai Havertz at Risk of Missing ‘Extended Period’ for Arsenal With Knee Injury
Arsenal striker Kai Havertz could miss significant time with a knee injury as the club reportedly explores multiple recovery options.
Havertz is dealing with loose bodies in his knee and cartilage issues Bild reported Thursday. The German striker is reportedly undergoing conservative treatment and is receiving injections. It’s a race against time apparently because if that doesn’t work, surgery seems an inevitable outcome which could keep him sidelined even longer.
Havertz missed significant time last season with a hamstring injury as Arsenal struggled to close a gap to Liverpool resulting in a third consecutive runners-up finish. The 26-year-old returned before season’s end in a limited role and looked lively in preseason. After his second-half cameo at Old Trafford, he’s at risk of another spell out.
Arsenal are equipped to handle Havertz’s absence given the summer signing of Viktor Gyökeres who was brought in to lead the line, but it is imperative the Swede stays fit himself otherwise a similar situation to last year will arise. Mikel Merino was deployed as a makeshift replacement who, while he performed well at times, is not a long-term answer. Gabriel Jesus is still recovering from a knee injury, so Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli and Merino are options in depth if Havertz must undergo surgery.
The reported signing of Eberechi Eze also gives Arsenal another option in attack, but there’s no disputing how much Mikel Arteta values Havertz. Arteta has worked Havertz into the squad in multiple roles since moving in summer 2023 before laying claim to the starting striker job. Havertz has made 60 Premier League appearances for the gunners scoring 21 goals while providing 10 assists. He has six more goal contributions across 18 games.
Havertz’s injury pushed Arsenal back into the transfer market after making a wave of signings this summer. The Gunners quickly got a deal over the line after reportedly laying the groundwork for Eze earlier in the summer. Once Eze is confirmed, the England international provides attacking quality while freeing up the aforementioned options as striker depth until Havertz returns.
Given the reported timeline, it seems like a breaking point could arrive in two weeks time as the surgery option looms.