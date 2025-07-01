Kepa Arrizabalaga Sends Parting Message to Chelsea As Arsenal Transfer Confirmed
Kepa Arrizabalaga penned an emotional farewell to Chelsea after making the move across London to join Arsenal.
Signing in the summer of 2018 for a fee of £71.6 million ($98.2 million)—a record for a goalkeeper which still stands today—Kepa endured a challenging spell at Stamford Bridge. He made 163 appearances for Chelsea, keeping 59 clean sheets, before losing his place as a starter.
He spent the 2023–24 season on loan with Real Madrid as cover for the injured Thibaut Courtois, who he replaced at Chelsea years earlier, and was sent out to Bournemouth last season. During his time with the Cherries, Kepa caught the eye and emerged as a target for Arsenal on their search for cover for fellow Spaniard David Raya.
A deal has now been struck, with Arsenal reported to have paid just £5 million ($6.9 million) to finalise his signing.
“I'm really, really happy to be here, really excited and looking forward to what is coming,” said Kepa, who has been handed the No.13 shirt at Arsenal.
“The ambition that is shown in this club, when I talk with Mikel [Arteta] and Inaki [Cana], how much they show me their desire to win… I think we are so close to winning and, hopefully, altogether, we can achieve it.”
Shortly before the move was made official, Kepa took to social media to bid farewell to Chelsea.
“After seven unforgettable years, the time has come to close a very special chapter in my life,” he wrote. “Chelsea was my home, my family, and the place where I grew both as a footballer and as a person.
“I arrived full of dreams and I leave with unforgettable memories: titles like the Champions League, Europa League, UEFA Super Cup, Club World Cup… but above all, moments shared with incredible people on and off the pitch.
“Thank you to the coaches, the staff, my teammates, and most of all, to you, the fans. Wearing this badge has been an honour and a source of pride.
“Now a new chapter begins, and I face it with the same passion and commitment as always. I leave with a heart full of gratitude.”