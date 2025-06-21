Kevin Durant Invests in Champions League Winners With Ambitious Basketball Plans
NBA star Kevin Durant has invested in Paris Saint-Germain as part of a bold strategy which could see the Champions League winners branch out into the world of basketball.
The Phoenix Suns forward first partnered with PSG back in August 2024 and both parties recently unveiled a limited edition apparel collection, including a customized Nike Air Force 1 Low, varsity jacket and basketball.
The partnership between Durant and PSG has now moved to the next level, with the 36-year-old inking an agreement with Qatar Sports Investments to buy a direct share in the club through his company, Boardroom.
Durant will play a role in PSG’s planned expansion into the United States and will also act as a consultant for the European champions as they explore a potential transition into basketball.
“It is an honour to partner with QSI and be a shareholder in Paris Saint-Germain—a club and a city that is so close to my heart,” Durant said in a statement. “This club has big plans ahead, and I can’t wait to be a part of the next phase of growth; and to explore new investment opportunities with QSI.”
QSI and PSG chairman Nasser Al Khelaifi added: “QSI is pleased to welcome Kevin Durant as a direct shareholder in Paris Saint-Germain and strategic partner of our group.
“We continually seek to elevate the club and our broader portfolio through high-impact partnerships that bring strategic value, innovation, and global perspective. Together with Kevin, we look forward to developing ambitious initiatives that will drive the continued global growth of Paris Saint-Germain and QSI.”
QSI confirmed an approach over the possible formation of a basketball franchise earlier this year, with NBA commissioner Adam Silver developing an idea known as ‘NBA Europe’—a rival to the popular EuroLeague, in which French stars like Nicolas Batum, Zaccharie Risacher and Paris-born Victor Wembanyama all honed their craft before making the jump to the NBA.