Key USMNT Striker Nearing Return with Dutch Champions Ahead of World Cup
The U.S. men’s national team could get a boost ahead of the 2025–26 European season, as striker Ricardo Pepi announced that he is nearing a return to the pitch at PSV, after suffering an injury in January.
While the USMNT opted for a mix of former Charlotte FC striker, now Derby County player Patrick Agyemang and Vancouver Whitecaps FC’s Brian White at the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, Pepi’s return gives them a stronger option in the leadup to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Pepi, 22, scored in a 3–2 win over Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League on Jan. 29, but had to leave the match in the 76th minute after suffering an injury. Since then, he has undergone meniscus surgery and rehabilitation, with the goal of being on the pitch for the start of the new campaign.
“It's amazing. I've been waiting for the past five months and now I am back on the pitch with the team,” Pepi told ESPN. “I think I am really close [to being back] I think about, almost close to 100%, doing the last little steps and then I will be back.
“It's one of those things where you are just super impatient to get back to the field, it's super important to take the right steps because you cannot rush an injury. It's about when your body feels ready to be back, and now I am very close to being back and super excited to get this season going.”
Earlier in the week, Pepi also switched his kit number to No. 9, taking it from Luuk de Jong, who looks set to leave the Dutch side for Rangers in the Scottish Premier League. Meanwhile, new striker signing Alassane Pléa will take Pepi’s former No. 14 and provide internal competition up top.
“It's a privilege. Many legends have worn this number at PSV. I'm taking on the challenge of writing my own history," Pepi told ESPN. "I think [competition] is a good thing. There should always be competition. It keeps you sharp and that makes you a better player.”
Yet, most of the focus will be on Pepi’s return and elevated role within the squad, as he looks to build on his 16 goals in all competitions and help fill the leadership void left by De Jong.
Meanwhile, he will also hope to translate his form into the national team picture in the leadup to the 2026 World Cup, having last represented the Stars and Stripes on Nov. 18, 2024, in a 4–2 Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal win against Jamaica.
The earliest Pepi could return to competitive league action would be Aug. 9 against Sparta Rotterdam, as PSV open their Eredivisie campaign with hopes of defending their title, while his USMNT return could come as soon as the September international window, where head coach Mauricio Pochettino’s side will face South Korea and Japan.