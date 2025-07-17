USMNT Transfer Done Deals: All USMNT Players to Move Clubs in Summer 2025
The summer transfer window a year away from the 2026 FIFA World Cup is a vital time for players to find a new home to best showcase their talent with next summer's tournament in sight.
For U.S. men's national team players, there's no exception. A number of players who are on Mauricio Pochettino's radar will be looking for a move to a new club ahead of the 2025–26 season.
The reasons may vary, whether it's to get more regular minutes or to reach a more high-profile side, but the mission remains the same: be among the 26 names that'll make up the USMNT's 2026 World Cup roster on home soil.
Some USMNT players have already switched clubs this summer, with a more possible moves still in the cards during what's left of the transfer window.
Here's Sports Illustrated's tracker for every USMNT player that's changed teams during the 2025 summer transfer window.
Johnny Cardoso
- Previous Club: Real Betis
- New Club: Atlético Madrid
Johnny Cardoso had a breakout season playing for Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis in 2024–25. The 23-year-old player featured in 46 games for Betis across all competitions and helped the club finish sixth in La Liga and reach the Conference League final—the first European final in club history.
His strong performances were rewarded by Atlético Madrid opting to sign him on a five year deal. The seemingly tireless midfield anchor should fit nicely into Diego Simeone's side, especially considering Rodrigo De Paul is reportedly leaving the club to join Inter Miami.
Should Cardoso build on his 2024–25 success and be given regular minutes for Atléti, then it'll be hard to keep him out the starting XI come 2026.
Malik Tillman
- Previous Club: PSV Eindhoven
- New Club: Bayer Leverkusen
Malik Tillman was arguably the best USMNT player in its run to the 2025 Gold Cup final. Now, after two seasons playing for PSV Eindhoven in the Eredivisie, Tillman will join Bundesliga runner-ups a season ago, Bayer Leverkusen.
The German born U.S. international had a terrific first half of the 2024–25 until an ankle injury suffered in January sidelined him for over two months. Still, Tillman finished the term with 16 goals and 5 assists for the Dutch side.
The Bayern Munich academy product will return to Germany where he'll join Erik ten Hag's ranks in the dawn of a new era at Leverkusen. Tillman joins the club potentially as the replacement for now Liverpool player Florian Wirtz.
If the 23-year-old manages to continue his positive trajectory and unlock a new level upon his return to Germany, then Pochettino might have a true difference-maker in the final third.
Damion Downs
- Previous Club: FC Köln
- New Club: Southampton
Damion Downs made his USMNT debut this summer after an 11-goal season saw him help FC Köln secure promotion to the Bundesliga.
However, Downs won't play in the Bundesliga, he'll move to England and join recently relegated side Southampton in the Championship. Downs will hope to have consistent minutes leading the line for the Saints in 2025–26.
The 21-year-old striker faces an uphill battle to make the 2026 World Cup roster, but if he shines in the Championship and helps Southampton return to the Premier League, then he might force Pochettino to make some very tough decisions regarding which strikers he selects next summer.
Patrick Agyemang
- Previous Club: Charlotte FC
- New Club: Derby County
Downs isn't the only USMNT forward that secured a move to the Championship, with former Charlotte FC striker Patrick Agyemang leaving MLS to join Derby County.
Agyemang has 22 goals in his 72 appearances for Charlotte FC, including six goals in MLS this season. He's also scored five times in 15 caps for the USMNT and was Pochettino's starting striker during the recently concluded Gold Cup.
With Ricardo Pepi, Folarin Balogun and Josh Sargent seemingly the top three options to lead the line for the USMNT, Agyemang must hit the ground running in the Championship to convince Pochettino that he can't afford to deny him a spot on the World Cup roster.