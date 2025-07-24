Kylian Mbappe Signals Change Is Coming With Social Media Post
Kylian Mbappé took to social media to suggest his switch to Real Madrid’s famous No.10 jersey has been finalized.
Luka Modrić took the 10 in 2017 and dazzled across his eight years with the number on his back before departing on a free transfer this summer, opening the door for a new face to take his place.
Turkish midfielder Arda Güler was tipped to take the number this summer but it is expected to be handed to Mbappé, who wore 10 at Monaco and is the current owner of the shirt in the French national team.
Mbappé appeared to confirm as much on social media, simply posting the number “10” late on Wednesday.
According to L’Équipe, Mbappé did not ask to change number but was instead approached by the club, who have long envisaged the Frenchman as their No.10. The report claims Madrid even considered stripping Modrić of the number last summer but ultimately decided against doing so.
It is seen as a commercial move, with Mbappe’s new shirt expected to break sales records when it eventually goes up for sale.
Some of Madrid’s greatest-ever players have turned out with the 10 on their backs. Alongside Modrić, the likes of Ferenc Puskás and Luís Figo have had spells with the famous jersey, although few players have enjoyed both the longevity and the success experienced by Modrić during his time as Madrid’s 10.
Mbappé took the 9 at Monaco in 2016–17 before making the switch to 10 the following season. At Paris Saint-Germain, he spent most of his time wearing 7, with Neymar wearing 10 upon his arrival and Lionel Messi taking over in 2021.