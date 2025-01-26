Kylian Mbappe on Course to Beat Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid Goal Record
After scoring his first hat trick for Real Madrid on Saturday, Kylian Mbappé is now on course to better Cristiano Ronaldo's goal tally in his debut season at the club.
The France international has scored 22 goals for the reigning Spanish champions this season, with eight goals from his last five matches in all competitions. His three goals in Los Blancos' 3–0 La Liga win over Real Valladolid took him up to 15 league goals this season, one goal behind leading scorer Robert Lewandowski.
With 17 league games remaining for Real Madrid this season, as well as many more matches expected for Los Blancos in the Copa del Rey, Mbappé now looks well placed to surpass Ronaldo's total of 33 goals in all competitions in the Portuguese forward's debut season after joining from Manchester United in a world-record move in 2009.
The 26-year-old also clinched his first hat trick for Real after 32 matches in all competitions, one match less than it took Ronaldo to score his first hat trick for the club.
However, the Portuguese legend only played 35 times for Los Blancos in his debut season as he suffered injuries throughout that campaign, but eventually went on to become the club's record goalscorer with 450 goals in all competitions before departing the club in 2018.
Saturday's victory allowed Real Madrid to move four points clear at the top of La Liga, ahead of rivals Atletico Madrid, who drew 1–1 at home against Villarreal earlier in the day.
Meanwhile, in the Champions League, Real will travel to French side Brest on Wednesday with their place in the competition's knockout playoff round already secured, and will be vying for a place in the league phase's top eight teams, which all automatically progress into the round of 16 stage.
