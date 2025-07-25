Kylian Mbappe Shuts Down Scandalous Accusation With Hilarious Response
Kylian Mbappé bluntly rejected the recent reports claiming that he had demanded center stage at the 2024 Paris Olympics with a sharp-tongued social media post.
If Real Madrid’s star center forward personally clarified every piece of gossip and tittle-tattle about him which seeps from each corner of the internet, he would have no time to do anything else. Yet, some accusations are too egregious to let slide without comment.
The French satirical newspaper Le Canard enchaîné claimed that Mbappé had been offered the chance to be one of the torchbearers in the extravagant opening ceremony for last summer’s Paris Olympics. The captain of France national team supposedly declined this honor because he would not have been the final torchbearer.
The report sniffed that Mbappé was “no doubt disappointed at not being at the center of the opening ceremony,” before adding the snide line: “You can’t always be No. 10.”
Three days after these allegations were published, Mbappé replied to the story which had been subsequently posted on social media. “LOL,” was the Real Madrid forward’s reaction.
“You forgot to mention that I also wanted to be the point guard for the French basketball team,” he continued. “I think... I was just relaxing on vacation on the other side of the world. No reason to be the last torchbearer since I have no connection to the Olympics.”
The summer of 2024 was a busy time for Mbappé. In May, he confirmed that he would leave Paris Saint-Germain at the expiration of his contract on June 30. At the start of the following month, Mbappé officially signed for Real Madrid, barely two weeks before captaining France in their opening game of the European Championships.
Despite suffering a broken nose during the tournament, a mask-clad Mbappé helped his nation reach the competition’s semifinals, which they lost to eventual champions Spain on July 9. The Olympics opening ceremony took place on July 26.
If anything, Mbappé had made his enthusiasm for the biggest sporting event on the planet being staged in his home city abundantly clear. Much to his evident disappointment, it was Real Madrid’s decision to block his participation in the Olympic soccer tournament.