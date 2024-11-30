LA Galaxy Predicted Lineup vs. Seattle Sounders: 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs
LA Galaxy will host Seattle Sounders in the Western Conference final of the 2024 MLS Cup playoffs at Dignity Health Sports Park.
It's LA's first Conference final appearance in a decade, with the last coming in the 2014 season when it went on to win its last MLS Cup title in team history. It's the first time these two historic MLS franchises meet with a trip to the Cup final on the line, a matchups between teams with a combined seven MLS cup trophies.
LA Galaxy have been demolishing opponents throughout the playoffs, scoring 15 goals whilst only allowing three in its three playoff victories of the season. There were concerns about the defensive fragility of the team prior to the start of the playoffs, but those haven't materialized so far and it's and have been completely outweighed by the team's attacking firepower.
Seattle will prove a worthy adversary though. The team from the Northwest beat Galaxy 3–1 in their last meeting in the Leagues Cup. It's a stout defensive team with that's not allowed more than two goals in a game since September.
Greg Vanney's side arrive to the Conference final with a healthy squad aside from Uruguayan defender, Martín Cáceres, who's been sidelined since August with an achilles injury.
LA Galaxy Predicted Lineup vs. Seattle Sounders (4-3-3)
GK: John McCarthy—McCarthy will be looking for only his second clean sheet since August.
RB: Miki Yamane—The Japanese right back will hope to the MLS Cup final in his first season playing outside his home country.
CB: Carlos Garcés—The young Colombian center back's pace is instrumental to Galaxy's success. He also added an assist in the semifinal vs. Minnesota United.
CB: Maya Yoshida—The long time Japan national team player's leadership is a valuable asset, but he can be exposed given his lack of pace and physicality.
LB: John Nelson—The attacking right back will hope to contribute with his third goal involvement of the playoffs.
CDM: Edwin Cerrillo—Playing as the midfield anchor, Cerrillo is allows players around him more freedom to push forward while also being a valuable player in build-up play.
CM: Marco Reus—The Borussia Dortmund legend made his first MLS Cup playoffs start a week ago and tallied an assist. The German will look to produce a magical moment like the ones he made routinely over the course of his European career.
CM: Riqui Puig—The former Barcelona player is wrecking havoc in the playoffs, with four goals and two assists in three games.
RW: Gabriel Pec—The Brazilian has scored in seven of Galaxy's last eight games, becoming an absolute menace for defenders across the MLS. Pec had a brace in the semifinals.
LW: Joseph Paintsil—The last of the "Killer P's." The Ghana international had a man of the match performance in the semifinal, scoring a brace and adding one assist.
ST: Dejan Joveljić—The Serbian center forward completes the front three that made history by each scoring a brace en route to LA's 6–2 demolition of Minnesota in the semifinal.