LA Galaxy's Riqui Puig Raves About Playing Alongside Marco Reus
LA Galaxy is one of the contenders for this year's MLS Cup thanks to the attacking duo of Marco Reus and Riqui Puig.
Even before Reus' arrived on a free transfer from Borussia Dortmund, the Galaxy were already stacked in the attacking department. Head coach Greg Vanney was able to choose from the likes of Puig, Joseph Paintsil, Gabriel Pec, Dejan Joveljić and Diego Fagúndez on any given matchday.
LA Galaxy was an MLS Cup favorite prior to Reus's signing. However, its chances of lifting MLS Cup in December vastly improved after signing a player who's been a part of cup-winning teams. Reus was part of the Dortmund teams that won two German Cups and three German Super Cups.
Puig—who's enjoying an MVP caliber season with a career-high 28 goal contributions—explained in an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated what it's like playing alongside the 35-year-old.
"Well, I think Marco ... all of the people here, we know what kind of player he is and how long he played for Borussia Dortmund and the career he's had," Puig said. "He's a player that they also say that they're good players. We have a different and special relationship on the field and with Marco, it's the kind of player that I enjoy a lot inside the field."
The ex-Barcelona midfielder also explained that it feels as if he's been playing with Reus for years instead of weeks due to the great chemistry between the two. In five league appearances, Reus has already logged two assists and one goal for the five-time MLS Cup winners.
"We've known each other for maybe two weeks and it feels like maybe three or four years ago that we've been playing together. I think it's easy to play with this type of player."
Puig and Reus aim to cap off the Galaxy's strong 2024 season with a win at Houston Dynamo on Decision Day, October 19. Vanney's team sits in first place in the Western Conference table with 64 points and could clinch the number one seed in the division with a draw vs. the Dynamo.
The Galaxy can also secure the number one spot in the West if in-state rivals LAFC drops points on the road at Vancouver Whitecaps. LAFC has two games in hand vs. Vancouver and San Jose Earthquakes and must win both matches in order to give itself a chance at finishing atop the Western Conference.