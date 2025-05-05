LA Galaxy and Sporting KC Set Crazy MLS Record in Matchday 11 Clash
Sporting Kansas City and the LA Galaxy made history on Matchday 11 of the 2025 MLS season, but it’s two marks they won’t want to repeat anytime soon.
SKC, who became the second MLS club to fire their coach in 2025 when they relieved longtime manager Peter Vermes in March, defeated the Galaxy 1–0 in front of their home fans, earning their third win in five games.
Yet, they made history by becoming the first team to win an MLS regular-season match without taking a shot, as Galaxy defender Maya Yoshida scored an own goal in the 13th minute, which eventually proved to be the winning moment.
For the Galaxy, Saturday’s loss set the record for the longest winless start in the 30 years of MLS history at 11 games, a mark they certainly would not have imagined when they lifted MLS Cup in November.
Despite the record-setting and bewildering result, the Galaxy dominated Sporting KC throughout the 90 minutes, posting 1.26xG and 11 shots while holding 72 percent of the possession.
"I know we've made the record books today in terms of not getting a shot and still winning the game," said Interim SKC head coach Kerry Zavagnin.
"It certainly wasn't drawn up that way and we don't expect ever to win a game like that again, but when you have a trust, a belief, a commitment and an emotional feeling that you bring to the game, strange things can happen and they end up on your side."
While SKC’s shotless win stands out in the regular season, it is far from the first time a team has celebrated after failing to threaten an opponent's goal. In 2016, Seattle Sounders defeated Toronto FC in penalty kicks, after failing to get a shot. However, that game ended as a draw after 90 and 120 minutes.
The victory puts SKC up to 12th in the Western Conference on 10 points, while the Galaxy stay stapled to the bottom of the MLS standings with just three points of a possible 33 to start their season.