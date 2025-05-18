LA Galaxy vs. LAFC: El Trafico Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Debatably the best rivalry in North American soccer, El Tráfico returns for the first time on Sunday, pitting the struggling LA Galaxy against their cross-town foes, LAFC.
While both teams may be in down spells from their heights, and the Galaxy have hit record-poor form, a rivalry match puts both records aside, with bragging rights meaning just as much as three points.
The LA Galaxy have yet to win in 13 games, while LAFC have started to turn the corner and have 21 points in 13 games, sitting fifth in the Western Conference.
It’s a rivalry that’s come a long way since Zlatan Ibrahimović scored a stellar goal in its first game, and Sunday’s match is a potential turning point for two sides still trying to find positives in 2025.
Here’s everything you need to know about 2025’s first El Tráfico.
What Time Does LA Galaxy vs. LAFC Kick-Off?
- Location: Carson, California
- Stadium: Dignity Health Sports Park
- Date: Sunday, May 18
- Kick-off Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT
LA Galaxy vs LAFC Head-to Head Record
- LA Galaxy: 10 wins
- LAFC: 9 wins
- Draws: 5
Current Form (All Competitions)
LA Galaxy
LAFC
Philadelphia Union 3–2 LA Galaxy - 5/14/2025
LAFC 4–0 Seattle Sounders - 5/14/2025
New York Red Bulls 7–0 LA Galaxy - 5/10/2025
Vancouver Whitecaps 2–2 LAFC - 5/10/2025
Sporting Kansas City 1–0 LA Galaxy - 5/3/2025
LAFC 2–0 Houston Dynamo - 5/3/2025
LA Galaxy 2-4 Portland Timbers - 4/26/2025
LAFC 2–2 St. Louis CITY SC - 4/26/2025
LA Galaxy 0–1 Austin FC - 4/19/2025
Portland Timbers 3–3 LAFC - 4/19/2025
How to watch LA Galaxy vs. LAFC on TV
Country
Channel
USA and Worldwide
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
LA Galaxy Team News
The 2025 season has been a nightmare for the LA Galaxy. They have gotten off to the worst start in MLS history and have not won a league game since beating the New York Red Bulls in the MLS Cup in November.
The last two matches have made their form even worse. They lost 7–0 against the Red Bulls in an MLS Cup rematch last Saturday and surrendered a 2–0 lead to lose 3–2 in the final moments against the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday.
Despite securing just three points in 13 games, the Galaxy re-signed manager Greg Vanney through 2028, on Friday, completing a contract negotiation that began at the MLS Cup after-party.
However, even with their struggles, El Tráfico at home often plays into their favor. They have won two of the last three matchups at Dignity Health Sports Park, and this time can turn to new striker signing Christian Ramirez, who will face his former team in the derby for the first time.
Vanney’s side also hopes for continued form from German midfielder Marco Reus, who assisted both goals against Philadelphia midweek, and limited involvement from wingers Joseph Paintsil and Gabriel Pec, who are expected to play despite nursing injuries.
With hopes of an MLS Cup Playoff berth slipping each week, a win over LAFC would provide a perfect spark for the Galaxy, as they look to improve their position ahead of Riqui Puig’s summer return from injury.
LA Galaxy Predicted Lineup vs. LAFC
LA Galaxy predicted lineup vs. LAFC (4-2-3-1): McCarthy; Aude, Garces, Yoshida, Yamane; Cerillo, Sanabria; Fagúndez, Reus, Paintsil; Ramirez
LAFC Team News
LAFC have yet to hit their peak form this season, but are in the midst of a six-match unbeaten streak, and will look to build on a solid last two games when they meet their rivals on Sunday.
After securing a draw against the Western Conference-leading Vancouver Whitecaps last week, LAFC trounced Seattle Sounders FC 4–0 midweek, giving them a solid confidence boost heading into the derby matchup.
Still led by the attacking outputs of Denis Bouanga and his six goals, LAFC have had a much different look this season. Youngsters David Martínez and Nathan Ordaz are helping to push the attacking line, which has allowed Bouanga to play more freely down his wing, while midfielders are given more time to create and seek out attacking runs.
The most significant change, though, is the presence of former LA Galaxy midfielder Mark Delgado at the heart of midfield. One of the players to lace up for three separate MLS clubs in LA, Delgado has brought poise and control to LAFC’s midfield, scoring a goal and three assists this season.
On the touchline, Sunday also presents one of Steve Cherundolo’s final derby matches as LAFC manager. During his tenure, he has won the MLS Cup, U.S. Open Cup, and Supporters’ Shield and made the final of the League Cup and Concacaf Champions Cup.
Given their form, LAFC will be the favorites, but there is nothing certain as a road team in a heated rivalry matchup.
LAFC Predicted Lineup vs. LA Galaxy
LAFC predicted lineup vs. LA Galaxy (4-3-3): Lloris; Hollingshead, Segura, Long, Palencia; Delgado, Jesus, Amaya; Martinez, Ordaz, Bouanga
LA Galaxy vs. LAFC Score Prediction
El Tráfico never fails to disappoint and both teams usually rise to the occasion when it comes to their attack. With so much already lost this season, the LA Galaxy could take this match for their first win in an otherwise forgettable spring.
Prediction: LA Galaxy 3–2 LAFC