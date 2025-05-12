Whitecaps Rally for 11-Game Unbeaten Streak: Takeaways From Draw vs. LAFC
There are few teams Vancouver Whitecaps FC find as fickle as LAFC.
Yet, on Matchday 12 of the 2025 MLS season, the Western Conference-leading Whitecaps showcased their confidence in a comeback effort to grab a point in a 2–2 draw.
It was the 13th matchup in all competitions between the two sides in the last three seasons, and the Whitecaps came into the match having claimed wins in two of the previous 12. The day looked like a dark throwback for Vancouver too, as they fell 2–0 behind before the 20th minute.
While other years may have seen the Whitecaps fold and be unable to fight back, the 2025 edition under head coach Jesper Sorensen adapted and responded. It proved good enough for a point, bringing them to 27, maintaining their lead on the Supporters’ Shield.
The grit and effort required to claim a point and the coaching adaptations that led to it were a clear indicator of how far the club has come in 2025. No longer are they a team that surrenders to a poor start. Instead, they believe in their systems and ability, and pushed for all three points until the final whistle.
Subscribe here to MLS Season Pass
Although the win brought some concerning moments, it extended Vancouver’s undefeated streak in all competitions to 11 games and kept them in solid form as they approach the Concacaf Champions Cup Final on June 1 against Liga MX’s Cruz Azul.
Brian White Shows Up Again
With two goals in the Whitecaps' comeback effort, Brian White once again showcased his elite eye for goal on Sunday. His eight goals on the season brought him into a tie with Chicago Fire FC’s Hugo Cuypers for the MLS Golden Boot lead.
While his ability to score is unsurprising, given that he has already established himself as Vancouver’s all-time leading MLS goalscorer, his eye for doing so in significant moments has improved this season.
Against LAFC, he kept his same approach to goal, making early runs into the box and looking to get on crosses from just outside the top corners of the penalty area. Although his ability to be a part of the buildup can sometimes evade him, he has shown a commitment to thriving as a finisher, making him the best American goalscorer in MLS this season.
His goalscoring accolades put him in contention to be a prime option for the U.S. men’s national team at the upcoming 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup. However, Sunday’s match showed he needs a particular kind of service from out wide, and likely won’t be able to be relied upon to create opportunities for himself.
Still, though, he’s the perfect system striker, and it’s working well for Vancouver this season.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S MLS WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Ali Ahmed Proves His Worth
Canadian international Ali Ahmed got a rare night out of the starting lineup against LAFC, but instantly impacted the game when he entered at halftime.
Through the opening 45 minutes, the Whitecaps struggled to attack LAFC on the wings, and did not have the dynamic players in midfield, with Ecuadorian midfielder Pedro Vite pushed up into the winger slot, usually taken up by Ahmed.
With the addition of Ahmed in the second half, Vite dropped back into the three-man midfield, opening up space for Ahmed to run down his wing and send in the crosses that Vancouver’s attack thrived on.
The 24-year-old Canadian picked up an assist and created two chances in his 45 minutes. He might not have a goal yet this season, but the tenacious presence he adds on the wing has helped him hit five assists, and he proved his value against LAFC.
Ahmed’s use and finding the perfect spot for Vite are both products of the Whitecaps’ existence without talismanic Designated Player midfielder Ryan Gauld, and Sunday’s match seemed to lack the Scotland international’s creativity. However, finding the perfect combination between the two has allowed the Canadian side to continue their form, even without their star playmaker.
Gauld’s Return And a Busy Schedule
It was a news-filled week for the Whitecaps both on and off the pitch as they continue to build through the MLS regular season while keeping a close eye on the trip to Mexico in search of their first Concacaf title.
Sorensen said that the team’s May 28 matchup against Minnesota United at home won’t be postponed to offer the team more time to prepare for Cruz Azul, bucking the trend taken on by several past MLS clubs that have made continental runs.
“I think it’s good that we’ll play the game,” he told Canadian Soccer Daily’s Harjeet Johal. “It distracts us a little bit. It’s good that we have games coming in front of us. It might be that we also look a little bit ahead about the selection of players.”
It leaves the Whitecaps with three MLS matches in 11 days, ahead of the June 1 final. All of which, they will likely have to play without Gauld, who has not progressed as they had hoped in his injury recovery.