LA Galaxy Win Historic Sixth MLS Cup
LA Galaxy hoisted the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy for the first time since 2014 after defeating New York Red Bulls in the 2024 MLS Cup final.
What a difference a year and a half makes for LA Galaxy. Greg Vanney's side finished 13th in the Western Conference last season, prompting widespread protests from the club's loyal fanbase. Now, they are once again MLS Cup champions.
LA Galaxy came into the 2024 MLS Cup final as the favorites against the No. 7 seed, New York Red Bulls. The Western Conference champions scored a conference-high 69 goals in the regular season and outscored its opponents 16–3 in the 2024 MLS Cup playoffs leading up to the final.
Even without the injured Riqui Puig available, LA Galaxy's prolific attack got off to a scintillating start at Dignity Health Sports Park. Joseph Paintsil opened the scoring in the ninth minute, bagging his fourth goal of the postseason. Dejan Joveljić quickly doubled the hosts' lead just four minutes later with an off-balance shot that had Carlos Coronel rooted to the spot.
New York Red Bulls got themselves back into the game thanks to a brilliant volley from Sean Nealis in the 28th minute, but the visitors could not find an equalizer in the ensuing 62 minutes plus stoppage time. The Cinderella run for Sandro Schwarz's men ended in Los Angeles, denying the club's first ever MLS Cup.
The Galaxy, meanwhile, made history with their record-breaking sixth MLS Cup. No other team in MLS history has won more four. The Galaxy have now reached the pinnacle of Major League Soccer in 2002, 2005, 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2024. The drought is finally over.
Gastón Brugman was named MLS Cup final MVP. The 32-year-old assisted Paintsil's opening goal and filled in admirably for Puig in the midfield.
Vanney's side ended the season on a 21-game unbeaten streak at home. The club turned Dignity Health Sports Park into a fortress, one that erupted with euphoria once the final whistle blew.