LAFC 1–0 New York City FC: Player Ratings as LAFC Extend Shutout Streak

Ryan Hollingshead scored the lone goal as LAFC won their third straight game with a clean sheet.

Ben Steiner

/ Kelvin Kuo-Imagn Images

LAFC have been known for many of their attacking talents in their MLS history, but their defensive play and clinical finishing are the keys to start 2025. 

After opening the season with a 1–0 win over Minnesota United, they continued the trend Saturday with the same score line against New York City FC. In between those games, they kept a Concacaf Champions Cup clean sheet, a 1–0 win over the Colorado Rapids to advance to that competition’s round of 16. 

Defender Ryan Hollingshead scored the lone goal on Saturday night to beat NYCFC and bring LAFC to six points and two wins to start 2025, and they’ll now look ahead to midweek and a Champions Cup clash with the Columbus Crew. 

While Hollingshead’s goal will grab the headlines, goalkeeper Hugo Lloris also made two critical saves.

Here are your player ratings from LAFC’s second win of the season. 

LAFC Player Ratings vs. New York City FC (3-4-3)

Ratings courtesy of FotMob

Players

Ratings

GK: Hugo Lloris

7.8/10

CB: Nkosi Tafari

7.4/10

CB: Marlon

7.2/10

CB: Eddie Segura

7.5/10

RM: Sergi Palencia

6.6/10

CM: Timothy Tillman

8.0/10

CM: Igor Jesus

6.9/10

LM: Yaw Yeboah

7.2/10

RW: Nathan Ordaz

6.6/10

ST: Jeremy Ebobisse

6.4/10

LW: Denis Bouanga

7.0/10

SUB: Mark Delgado ('61 for Jesus )

6.4/10

SUB: Ryan Hollingshead ('62 for Marlon)

7.7/10

SUB: David Martinez (62' for Ordaz)

6.7/10

SUB: Artem Smolyakov ('77 for Palencia)

6.3/10

SUB: Olivier Giroud ('77 for Ebobisse)

6.3/10

Published
BEN STEINER

Ben Steiner is an American-Canadian journalist who brings in-depth experience, having covered the North American national teams, MLS, CPL, NWSL, NSL and Liga MX for prominent outlets, including MLSsoccer.com, CBC Sports, and OneSoccer.

