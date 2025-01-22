LAFC 2025 MLS Preseason: Matches, Dates, Roster
LAFC's 2025 preseason is underway as the Black & Gold prepare for the upcoming season of Major League Soccer.
After finishing atop the Western Conference standings in the 2024 regular season, LAFC were on the wrong side of an upset against Seattle Sounders in the Western Conference semifinals. The Black & Gold will be eager to move on from their early MLS Cup playoffs exit and start anew. Before they can jump into the 2025 MLS season, though, they first must complete a rigorous preseason schedule.
Steve Cherundolo's men are set to face opponents from MLS, the Canadian Premier League and the USL Championship ahead of the upcoming MLS season. The five fixtures, as well as Concacaf Champions Cup action, will all unfold over the next month. Then, LAFC kick off their 2025 MLS season against Minnesota United on Feb. 22.
Check out LAFC's preseason schedule and roster below.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S LAFC WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
LAFC 2025 MLS Preseason Matches and Dates
Here's the full list of LAFC's preseason fixtures:
- Monday, Jan. 20 vs. Calgary FC (Closed-door match)
- Saturday, Jan. 25 vs. San Jose Earthquakes (Closed-door match)
- Wednesday, Jan. 29 vs. Portland Timbers (Closed-door match)
- Sunday, Feb. 2 vs. Phoenix Rising FC (Indio, California)
- Wednesday, Feb. 5 vs. Chicago Fire FC (4:30 p.m. ET kick-off at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California)
After the conclusion of their preseason, LAFC take on Colorado Rapids at DSG Park in the Concacaf Champions Cup on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 10 p.m. ET.
Subscribe here to MLS Season Pass
LAFC Preseason Roster
LAFC have yet to officially announce their 2025 preseason roster, but the club has had no shortage of roster moves this offseason. The Black & Gold have made the following moves ahead of the upcoming season:
Player Signings
- Aaron Long (Re-signed)
- Marlon (Re-signed)
- Jude Terry (Academy product)
- Jeremy Ebobisse (Free agent signing)
- Odin Thiago Holm (Loan from Celtic FC)
- Igor Jesus (Transfer from Estrela da Amadora)
Player Departures
- Jesús Murillo (Contract option declined)
- Diego Rosales (Contract option declined)
- Erik Dueñas (Contract option declined)
- Tommy Musto (Contract option declined)
- Ilie Sánchez (Out of contract)
- Bajung Darboe (Transfer to Bayern Munich)
- Kei Kamara (Contract option declined)
- Luis Müller (Contract option declined)
- Carlos Vela (Contract option declined)
- Tomás Ángel (Trade to San Diego FC)
- Omar Campos (Transfer to Cruz Azul)