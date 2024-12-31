2025 MLS Roster Moves: All Trades, Signings, Free Agents
Check out the roster moves of all 30 MLS teams ahead of the 2025 season.
The start of the 2025 MLS season is less than two months away and all 30 teams are currently fine tuning their rosters to hit the ground running come February.
Championships can be won by the offseason moves teams make over the winter and already there's been plenty of movement across all MLS rosters.
Here's a full breakdown of all MLS roster moves going into the 2025 season.
All 2025 MLS Roster Moves
- 2025 Atlanta United Roster Moves
- 2025 Austin FC Roster Moves
- 2025 Charlotte FC Roster Moves
- 2025 Chicago Fire Roster Moves
- 2025 FC Cincinnati Roster Moves
- 2025 Colorado Rapids Roster Moves
- 2025 Columbus Crew Roster Moves
- 2025 FC Dallas Roster Moves
- 2025 D.C. United Roster Moves
- 2025 Houston Dynamo FC Roster Moves
- 2025 Los Angeles FC Roster Moves
- 2025 LA Galaxy Roster Moves
- 2025 Inter Miami CF Roster Moves
- 2025 Minnesota United Roster Moves
- 2025 CF Montreal Roster Moves
- 2025 Nashville SC Roster Moves
- 2025 New England Revolution Roster Moves
- 2025 New York City FC Roster Moves
- 2025 New York Red Bulls Roster Moves
- 2025 Orlando City Roster Moves
- 2025 Philadelphia Union Roster Moves
- 2025 Portland Timbers Roster Moves
- 2025 Real Salt Lake Roster Moves
- 2025 San Diego FC Roster Moves
- 2025 San Jose Earthquake Roster Moves
- 2025 Seattle Saunders Roster Moves
- 2025 Sporting Kansas City Roster Moves
- 2025 St. Louis City SC Roster Moves
- 2025 Toronto FC Roster Moves
- 2025 Vancouver Whitecaps Roster Moves
2025 Atlanta United Roster Moves
Player Signings
- F - Jamal Thiaré (Re-signed)
- D - Ronald Hernández (Re-signed)
- M - Will Reilly (Academy product)
- M - Mateusz Klich (Trade from D.C. United)
Player Departures
- GK - Quentin Westberg (Retired)
- D - Erik Centeno (Contract option declined)
- M - Nick Firmino (Contract option declined)
- M - Franco Ibarra (Conract option declined)
- M - Dax McCarty (Retired)
- M - Santiago Sosa (Transfer to Racing Club)
- F - Daniel Ríos (Loan expired)
- F - Tyler Wolff (Trade to Real Salt Lake)
2025 Austin FC Roster Moves
Player Signings
- N/A
Player Departures
- GK - Matt Bersano (Contract option declined)
- D - Matt Hedges (Contract option declined)
- D - Héctor Jiménez (Out of contract)
- M - Alex Ring (Contract option declined)
- M - Jhojan Valencia (Contract option declined)
- F - Ethan Finlay (Contract option declined)
- F - Gyasi Zardes (Contract buyout)
2025 Charlotte FC Roster Moves
Player Signings
- N/A
Player Departures
- D - Jaylin Lindsay (Contract option declined)
- D - Hamady Diop (MLS Expansion Draft)
- M - Pep Biel (Loan expired)
- M - Júnior Urso (Contract option declined)
- F - Jamie Paterson (Contract option declined)
2025 Chicago Fire Roster Moves
Player Signings
- D - Jack Elliot (Free agent signing)
- M - David Poreba (MLS NEXT Pro)
- M - Omari Glasgow (MLS NEXT Pro)
- M - Dylan Borso (Academy Product)
- F - Dean Boltz (MLS SuperDraft)
Player Departures
- GK - Spencer Richey (Out of contract)
- D - Allan Arigioni (Loan expired)
- D - Rafael Czichos (Out of contract)
- D - Wyatt Omsberg (Out of contract)
- M - Javier Casas (Contract option declined)
- M - Fabian Herbers (Out of contract)
- M - Ariel Lassiter (Out of contract)
- M - Laurence Wootton (Contract option declined)
- M - Gastón Giménez (Mutual contract termination)
- F - Victor Bezerra (Contract option declined)
- F - Missael Rodríguez (Waived)
- F - Georgios Koutsias (Loaned to FC Lugano)
2025 FC Cincinnati Roster Moves
Player Signings
- M - Luca Orellano (Purchase option from Vasco da Gama)
- F - Kévin Denkey (Transfer from Cercle Brugge)
Player Departures
- D - London Aghedo (Contract option declined)
- D - Joey Akpunonu (Contract option declined)
- D - Isaiah Foster (Contract option declined)
- D - Kipp Keller (Contract option declined)
- D - Nick Hagglund (Out of contract)
- D - Chidozie Awaziem (Trade to Colorado Rapids)
- D - Ian Murphy (Trade to Colorado Rapids)
- M - Yamil Asad (Contract option declined)
- M - Malik Pinto (Contract option declined)
- F - Niko Gioacchini (Loan expired)
- F - Kevin Kelsy (Loan expired)
- F - Arquimides Ordoñez (Contract option declined)
2025 Colorado Rapids Roster Moves
- D - Chidozie Awaziem (Trade from FC Cincinnati)
- D - Ian Murphy (Trade from FC Cincinnati)
- F - Alex Harris (MLS SuperDraft)
Player Departures
- GK - Ethan Bandré (Contract option declined)
- D - Lalas Abubakar (Contract option declined)
- D - Sebastian Anderson (Contract option declined)
- D - Michael Edwards (Contract option declined)
- D - Miguel Navarro (Transfer to Talleres)
- M - Rémi Cabral (Contract option declined)
- M - Jasper Löffelsend (MLS Expansion Draft)
- F - Jonathan Lewis (Out of contract)
2025 Columbus Crew Roster Moves
Player Signings
- GK - Evan Bush (Re-signed)
Player Departures
- D - Keegan Hughes (Contract option declined)
- D - Yaw Yeboah (Contract option declined)
- M - Alexandru Matan (Out of contract)
2025 FC Dallas Roster Moves
Player Signings
- D - Lalas Abubakar (Free agent signing)
- D - Shaq Moore (Trade from Nashville SC)
- M - Pedro Martins (MLS NEXT Pro)
- M - Ramiro Benetti (Free agent signing)
- F - Anderson Julio (Trade from Real Salt Lake)
Player Departures
- GK - Jimmy Maurer (Out of contract)
- D - Omar González (Contract option declined)
- D - Amet Korça (Contract option declined)
- D - Ruan (Out of contract)
- D - Ema Twumasi (Contract option declined)
- D - Sam Junqua (Trade to Real Salt Lake)
- M - Patrickson Delgado (Loan expired)
- M - Liam Fraser (Contract option declined)
- M - Asier Illarramendi (Out of contract)
- F - Eugene Ansah (Contract option declined)
- F - Isaiah Parker (Contract option declined)
- F - Malik Henry-Scott (Contract option declined)
- F - Dante Sealy (Contract option declined)
2025 D.C. United Roster Moves
Player Signings
- GK - Jordan Farr (Transfer from Tampa Bay Rowdies)
- GK - Luis Barraza (Trade from New York City FC)
- D - Lukas MacNaughton (Trade from Nashville SC)
- M - Hosei Kijima (Trade from San Diego FC)
- F - João Peglow (Transfer from Radomiak Radom)
Player Departures
- GK - Alex Bono (Contract option declined)
- GK - Nathan Crockford (Contract option declined)
- GK - Tyler Miller (Contract option declined)
- GK - Luis Zamudio (Contract option declined)
- D - Jeremy Garay (Contract option declined)
- D - Pedro Santos (Out of contract)
- D - Hayden Sargis (Contract option declined)
- D - Christopher McVey (Trade to San Diego FC)
- M - Russell Canouse (Out of contract)
- M - Martín Rodríguez (Contract option declined)
- M - Mateusz Klich (Trade to Atlanta United)
2025 Houston Dynamo FC Roster Moves
Player Signings
- GK - Jimmy Maurer (Free agent signing)
Player Departures
- GK - Xavier Valdez (Contract option declined)
- D - Brad Smith (Contract option declined)
- D - Tate Schmitt (Contract option declined)
- D - Daniel Steres (Contract option declined)
- M - Ján Greguš (Contract option declined)
- M - Héctor Herrera (Contract option declined)
- M - Júnior Moreno (Contract option declined)
- M - Latif Blessing (Contract option declined)
- F - McKinze Gaines (Out of contract)
- F - Ousmane Sylla (Contract option declined)
2025 Los Angeles FC Roster Moves
Player Signings
- D - Aaron Long (Re-signed)
- D - Marlon (Re-signed)
- M - Jude Terry (Academy product)
- F - Jeremy Ebobisse (Free agent signing)
Player Departures
- D - Jesús Murillo (Contract option declined)
- D - Diego Rosales (Contract option declined)
- M - Erik Dueñas (Contract option declined)
- M - Tommy Musto (Contract option declined)
- M - Ilie Sánchez (Out of contract)
- F - Bajung Darboe (Transfer to Bayern Munich)
- F - Kei Kamara (Contract option declined)
- F - Luis Müller (Contract option declined)
- F - Carlos Vela (Contract option declined)
- F - Tomás Ángel (Trade to San Diego FC)
2025 LA Galaxy Roster Moves
Player Signings
- M - Sean Davis (Trade from Nashville SC)
Player Departures
- GK - Brady Scott (Contract option declined)
- D - Martín Cáceres (Contract option declined)
- D - Maya Yoshida (Contract option declined)
- D - Eriq Zavaleta (Contract option declined)
- M - Gastón Grugman (Trade to Nashville SC)
2025 Inter Miami CF Roster Moves
Player Signings
- Fafa Picault (Free agent signing)
Player Departures
- GK - Cole Jensen (Contract option declined)
- GK - Óscar Ustari (Contract option declined)
- GK - CJ dos Santos (Trade to San Diego FC)
- D - Nicolás Freire (Loan expired)
- D - Sergii Kryvtsov (Contract option declined)
- D - Franco Negri (Contract option declined)
- M - Matías Rojas (Contract option declined)
- M - Lawson Sunderland (Contract option declined)
- M - Felipe Valencia (Contract option declined)
- M - Diego Gómez (Transfer to Brighton & Hove Albion)
- F - Leonardo Campana (Trade to New England Revolution)
2025 Minnesota United Roster Moves
Player Signings
- D - Kipp Keller (MLS Re-Entry Draft)
Player Departures
- GK - Clint Irwin (Contract option declined)
- D - Mikael Marques (Transfer to Västerås SK)
- D - Hugo Bacharach (Contract option declined)
- D - Derek Dodson (Contract option declined)
- D - Zarek Valentine (Out of contract)
- D - Miguel Tapias (Transfer to Chivas)
- M - Franco Fragapane (Out of contract)
- M - Moses Nyeman (Contract option declined)
- M - Will Trapp (Contract option declined)
- F - Patrick Weah (Contract option declined)
2025 CF Montreal Roster Moves
Player Signings
- N/A
Player Departures
- GK - Logan Ketterer (Out of contract)
- D - Gabriele Corbo (Contract option declined)
- D - Grayson Doody (Contract option declined)
- D - Raheem Edwards (Contract option declined)
- D - Lassi Lappalainen (Contract option declined)
- D - Joaquín Sosa (Loan expired)
- D - Róbert Thorkelsson (Contract option declined)
- M - Ilias Iliadis (Contract option declined)
- M - Matteo Schiavoni (Contract option declined)
- M - Victor Wanyama (Out of contract)
- M - Rida Zouhir (Contract option declined)
- F - Josef Martínez (Contract option declined)
2025 Nashville SC Roster Moves
Player Signings
- D - Josh Bauer (Re-signed)
- M - Edvard Tagseth (Transfer from Rosenborg BK)
- M - Gastón Brugman (Trade from LA Galaxy)
Player Departures
- GK - Ben Martino (Contract option declined)
- D - Brent Kallman (Out of contract)
- D - Joey Skinner (Contract option declined)
- D - Lukas MacNaughton (Trade to D.C. United)
- D - Shaq Moore (Trade to FC Dallas)
- M - Tah Brian Anunga (Contract option declined)
- M - Aníbal Godoy (Contract option declined)
- M - Amar Sejdić (Contract option declined)
- M - Dru Yearwood (Out of contract)
- M - Sean Davis (Trade to LA Galaxy)
- F - Forster Ajago (Contract option declined)
2025 New England Revolution Roster Moves
Player Signings
- GK - Earl Edwards Jr. (Re-signed)
- GK - Alex Bono (Free agent signing)
- D - Andrew Farrel (Re-signed)
- D - Will Sands (Re-signed)
- D - Mamadou Fofana (Transfer from Amiens SC)
- D - Brayan Ceballos (Transfer from Fortaleza)
- D - Tanner Beason (Free agent signing)
- M - Jackson Yueill (Free agent signing)
- F - Leonardo Campana (Trade from Inter Miami CF)
Player Departures
- D - Xavier Arreaga (Contract option declined)
- D - Nick Lima (Out of contract)
- D - Jonathan Mensah (Contract option declined)
- D - Tim Parker (Out of contract)
- D - Ryan Spaulding (Out of contract)
- D - Dave Romney (Trade to San Jose Earthquakes)
- M - Nacho Gil (Contract option declined)
- M - Tommy McNamara (Contract option declined)
- M - Ian Harkes (Trade to San Jose Earthquakes)
- M - Mark-Anthony Kaye (Trade to San Jose Earthquakes)
- F - Joshua Bolma (Contract option declined)
- F - Dylan Borrelo (Contract option declined)
- F - Damian Rivera (Out of contract)
- F - Bobby Wood (Out of contract)
2025 New York City FC Roster Moves
Player Signings
- N/A
Player Departures
- GK - Luis Barraza (Trade to D.C. United)
- D - Rio Hope-Gund (Contract option declined)
- M - Maxi Moralez (Out of contract)
- M - Nicolás Acevedo (Transfer to Bahia)
- F - Thiago Andrade (MLS Expansion Draft)
2025 New York Red Bulls Roster Moves
Player Signings
- D - Omar Valencia (MLS NEXT Pro)
- D - Alexander Hack (Free agent signing)
- M - Adri Mehmeti (Academy product)
- F - Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Free agent signing)
Player Departures
- D - Aidan O’Connor (Contract option declined)
- D - Andrés Reyes (Trade to San Diego FC)
- F - Cory Burke (Contract option declined)
- F - Elias Manoel (Trade to Real Salt Lake)
2025 Orlando City Roster Moves
Player Signings
- D - Kyle Smith (Re-signed)
- M - Colin Guske (MLS NEXT Pro)
Player Departures
- GK - Carlos Mercado (Contract option declined)
- D - Luca Petrasso (Contract option declined)
- D - Abdi Salim (Contract option declined)
- M - Felipe (Out of contract)
- M - Heine Gikling Bruseth (MLS Expansion Draft)
- M - Jeorgio Kocevski (Contract option declined)
- F - Gastón González (Contract option declined)
- F - Facundo Torres (Transfer to Palmeiras)
2025 Philadelphia Union Roster Moves
Player Signings
- D - Ian Glavinovich (Loan from Newell’s Old Boys)
- M - Alejandro Bedoya (Re-signed)
Player Departures
- D - Jamir Berdecio (Contract option declined)
- D - Brandan Craig (Contract option declined)
- D - Jack Elliot (Contract option declined)
- D - Matthew Real (Contract option declined)
- M - Leon Flach (Out of contract)
- M - Joaquín Torres (Contract option declined)
- F - Sam Adeniran (Out of contract)
2025 Portland Timbers Roster Moves
Player Signings
- F - Ariel Lassiter (Free agent signing)
Player Departures
- M - Marvin Loría (Contract option declined)
- F - Tega Ikoba (Contract option declined)
- F - Mason Toye (Contract option declined)
2025 Real Salt Lake Roster Moves
Player Signings
- D - Sam Junqua (Trade from FC Dallas)
- F - Tyler Wolff (Trade from Atlanta United)
- F - Forster Ajago (MLS Re-Entry Draft)
- F - Elias Manoel (Trade from New York Red Bulls)
Player Departures
- GK - Tomás Gómez (Out of contract)
- D - Kevin Bonilla (Contract option declined)
- D - Zach Farnsworth (Contract option declined)
- D - Eric Holt (Contract option declined)
- D - Jaziel Orozco (Contract option declined)
- D - Delentz Pierre (Contract option declined)
- D - Marcelo Silva (Out of contract)
- M - Maikel Chang (Out of contract)
- F - Bertin Jacquesson (Contract option declined)
- F - Benji Michel (Contract option declined)
- F - Ilijah Paul (Contract option declined)
- F - Rubio Rubín (Contract option declined)
- F - Anderson Julio (Trade to FC Dallas)
2025 San Diego FC Roster Moves
Player Signings
- GK - Duran Ferree (Free agent signings)
- GK - CJ dos Santos (Trade from Inter Miami CF)
- GK - Jacob Jackson (MLS Re-Entry Draft)
- GK - Pablo Sisniega (Free agent signing)
- D - Paddy McNair (Free agent signing)
- D - Christopher McVey (Trade from D.C. United)
- D - Hamady Diop (MLS Expansion Draft)
- D - Andrés Reyes (Trade from New York Red Bulls)
- M - Jeppe Tverskov (Transfer from FC Nordsjaelland)
- M - Heine Gikling Bruseth (MLS Expansion Draft)
- M - Jasper Löffelsend (MLS Expansion Draft)
- M - Aníbal Godoy (Free agent signing)
- M - Manu Duah (MLS SuperDraft)
- F - Marcus Ingvartsen (Transfer from FC Nordsjaelland)
- F - Hirving Lozano (Transfer from PSV Eindhoven)
- F - Alex Mighten (Transfer from Nottingham Forest)
- F - Tomás Ángel (Trade from LAFC)
Player Departures
- M - Hosei Kijima (Trade to D.C. United)
- F - Thiago Andrade (Trade to Toronto FC)
2025 San Jose Earthquake Roster Moves
Player Signings
- D - Dave Romney (Trade from New England Revolution)
- D - Nick Lima (Free agent signing)
- D - Max Floriani (MLS SuperDraft)
- M - Ian Harkes (Trade from New England Revolution)
- M - Mark-Anthony Kaye (Trade from New England Revolution)
Player Departures
- GK - Jacob Jackson (Contract option declined)
- GK - JT Marcinkowski (Contract option declined)
- GK - William Yarbrough (Contract option declined)
- D - Carlos Akapo (Out of contract)
- D - Tanner Beason (Contract option declined)
- D - Tommy Thompson (Contract option declined)
- D - Casey Walls (Out of contract)
- M - Michael Baldisimo (Out of contract)
- M - Alfredo Morales (Contract option declined)
- M - Jackson Yueill (Contract option declined)
- F - Jeremy Ebobisse (Contract option declined)
- F - Will Richmond (Contract option declined)
2025 Seattle Saunders Roster Moves
Player Signings
- D - Leo Burney (Academy product)
- D - Travian Sousa (MLS NEXT Pro)
Player Departures
- D - Nathan (Contract option declined)
- M - Sota Kitahara (Contract option declined)
- M - João Paulo (Out of contract)
- M - Albert Rusnák (Out of contract)
- M - Dylan Teves (Contract option declined)
- F - Raúl Ruidíaz (Out of contract)
2025 Sporting Kansas City Roster Moves
Player Signings
- GK - Jack Kortkamp (Academy product)
- D - Ian James (Academy product)
Player Departures
- GK - Tim Melia (Out of contract)
- D - Robert Castellanos (Contract option declined)
- D - Andreu Fontàs (Out of contract)
- D - Chris Rindov (Contract option declined)
- M - Ozzie Cisneros (Contract option declined)
- M - Danny Flores (Contract option declined)
- M - Rémi Walter (Out of contract)
- F - Johnny Russell (Out of contract)
2025 St. Louis City SC Roster Moves
Player Signings
- D - Timo Baumgartl (Free agent signing)
Player Departures
- D - Jake Nerwiski (Contract option declined)
- M - John Klein (Contract option declined)
- M - Hosei Kijima (MLS Expansion Draft)
2025 Toronto FC Roster Moves
Player Signings
- F - Thiago Andrade (Trade from San Diego FC)
Player Departures
- GK - Greg Ranjitsingh (Contract option declined)
- D - Aimé Mabika (Contract option declined)
- D - Shane O'Neill (Contract option declined)
- D - Luke Singh (Contract option declined)
- M - Brandon Servania (Contract option declined)
- F - Prince Owusu (Contract option declined)
2025 Vancouver Whitecaps Roster Moves
Player Signings
- D - Tate Johnson (MLS SuperDraft)
- M - J.C. Ngando (Re-signed)
- M - Ralph Priso (Re-signed)
Player Departures
- GK - Joe Bendik (Contract option declined)
- M - Ryan Raposo (Out of contract)
- M - Alessandro Schöpf (Contract option declined)
- F - Levonte Johnson (Contract option declined)
- F - Fafà Picault (Contract option declined)
