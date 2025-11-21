LAFC Downplay Vancouver Whitecaps Rivalry Despite Recent Playoff Dominance
LAFC players downplayed notions of a brewing rivalry with the Vancouver Whitecaps ahead of the Western Conference semifinals despite recent history.
The two MLS Cup favorites meet for the third straight postseason on Saturday in what’s likely to be a hostile atmosphere. A capacity crowd is expected at BC Place knowing the do-or-die reality of the postseason.
Star LAFC forward Denis Bouanga and co. eliminated Vancouver in 2023 and 2024 as well. He has the chance to do so again this weekend, but he doesn’t think there’s any bad blood with their opponents.
“I don’t think there’s any rivalry in a geographic sense,” Bouanga said. “They are a good team, it’s true that we often play against them, but they’re not in particular a rival more than any other team.”
The semifinal also marks the first with international superstars Son Heung-min and Thomas Müller on either side, but as Vancouver looks for revenge LAFC aren’t seeing the match any differently.
“Müller is definitely a difference maker, a focus point for them, offensively and defensively, he's a leader and has certainly made that team better, as has Sonny with us,” manager Steve Cherundolo said.
“Matching Vancouver’s aggressive mentality is the very least we need to accomplish there if we want to come away as winners. But I know this team, I know my group, and we’re more than capable of that.”
Bouanga the Whitecaps Killer
Bouanga enjoyed a stellar season, finishing second to Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi in the Golden Boot race with 24 goals—many of which came after forming a partnership with following the South Korean’s arrival on an MLS-record transfer fee of $26.5 million in August.
The two linked up for 20 goals from Son’s debut through to the end of the regular season.
While the partnership brought Bouanga to new heights, he has already been a Whitecaps killer with 13 goals against them in his career, including four in the MLS Cup playoffs.
“I can’t really explain it,” Bouanga said. “I like to play them here or at their stadium with their synthetic grass and so on. I can’t really explain why I’m really effective playing against them.”
This year’s Whitecaps bring a much different test, particularly with Müller, in-form USMNT midfielder Sebastian Berhalter and the Designated Player contingency of Brian White, Ryan Gauld and Andres Cubas.
“[The Whitecaps] are a team that really believes in itself, and they have an opportunity to prove that at home, and the stadium will be filled as well, but I do have the knowledge and the experience to say my teams show up for moments like this,” Cherundolo said. “I can imagine there are plenty of other teams Vancouver would rather play than LAFC.”
How LAFC Can Win vs. Vancouver Whitecaps
If LAFC are to come out as victors, Bouanga and Son need to take advantage of the two sides’ contrasting styles.
Expect Vancouver to hold significantly more possession, as they have in recent months with Müller in the lineup. LAFC will look for quick transitions with Bouanga and Son drifting centrally from their primary wide positions.
“With the addition of Sonny, it just added a lot more quality up front for us and we’ve been a lot more lethal and putting away a lot more of our chances,” LAFC midfielder Mark Delgado said. “If we can finish our chances that we get, stay well organized throughout the match, communicate really well with one another and just be really disciplined, then I think we’ll be set up for some good things.”
The winner of Vancouver vs. LAFC will face the winner of San Diego FC vs. Minnesota United in the Western Conference final on either Nov. 29 or 30.