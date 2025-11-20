SI

The Ultimate MLS Cup Playoff Conference Semifinals Preview

Thomas Müller and Son Heung-min face off for the first time in MLS, Lionel Messi continues his quest for glory and more in the conference semifinals.

Max Mallow

The MLS Cup playoffs heat up coming out of the international break with the conference semifinals.
The MLS Cup playoffs heat up coming out of the international break with the conference semifinals. / Dustin Markland/Getty Images, Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The Major League Soccer Cup playoffs continue as the Eastern and Western Conference semifinals are set to take center stage.

Just eight teams remain in the MLS Cup playoffs following a nail-biting first round which included multiple best-of-three series that went the distance. Now, the stakes are raised with every round from here on out featuring a single elimination game.

Win and you’re one step closer to lifting the biggest prize in North American soccer. Lose and your season comes to an unceremonious end.

Sports Illustrated previews all four MLS conference semifinals.

Jump to:

  1. Vancouver Whitecaps vs. LAFC
  2. FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami
  3. Philadelphia Union vs. New York City FC
  4. San Diego FC vs. Minnesota United
  5. Ranking the MLS Cup Favorites
  6. MLS Cup Playoffs: Format, Dates, Things to Know
  7. MLS Cup Final: Date, Format, Who Hosts?
  8. MLS Cup History: Full List of Winners

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. LAFC

LAFC vs Vancouver Whitecaps
Denis Bouanga (left) made a late season push, but came up short of the MLS Golden Boot. / Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Date

Time

Venue

Saturday, Nov. 23

9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT

BC Place

Regular Season Results

Date

Home Team

Score

Away Team

May 11

Vancouver Whitecaps

2–2

LAFC

June 29

LAFC

0–1

Vancouver Whitecaps

If you were hoping to see more of Son Heung-min and Thomas Müller this postseason, the conference semifinals will be your last chance to see both of them in action as they’re set to face off.

The former Tottenham and Bayern Munich players each made the jump to MLS this summer instantly bringing new star power to the league. Son reinvigorated an LAFC side that were flirting with being a pretender rather than a contender. Since joining, the South Korea international has formed a deadly partnership with Denis Bouanga.

The two combined for an MLS-record 18 straight goals, at one point putting Bouanga firmly in the Golden Boot race. Son even won the MLS Goal of the Year award for his stellar free kick against FC Dallas.

LAFC made swift work of Austin FC in a two-game sweep outscoring the Texas side six goals to two. Their next challenge is a whole different beast.

For all of Son’s flair, there’s Müller’s unrelenting charisma. The raumdeuter, or space interpreter, has transformed Vancouver’s mentality since joining. Constantly highlighting the mindset needed to win trophies, Müller has become an integral piece in a side that came just three points shy of the Supporters’ Shield.

The Whitecaps might’ve needed penalties to eliminate FC Dallas in round one, but a two-game sweep nonetheless. The lone Canadian side left in the playoffs were unbeaten against LAFC this season, but the Black and Gold hold the all-time, head-to-head lead.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 2–2 LAFC (LAFC advance on penalties)

FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami

Inter Miami vs. FC Cincinnati
Luis Suárez (left) should return after serving a one-game suspension. / Eston Parker/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Date

Time

Venue

Sunday, Nov. 23

5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT

TQL Stadium

Regular Season Results

Date

Home Team

Score

Away Team

July 16

FC Cincinnati

3–0

Inter Miami

July 26

Inter Miami

0–0

FC Cincinnati

Rejoice, Inter Miami fans. The pain of first round eliminations is a thing of the past.

The Herons overcame last season’s heartbreak and eliminated Nashville SC in three games to advance. Not only was it their first playoff series victory, but they also postponed the impending retirements of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

MLS MVP favorite Lionel Messi was on fire against the U.S. Open Cup champions with six goal contributions in three games (five goals, one assist). The Herons need their talisman up top to deliver once again as they travel to Ohio for the semifinals.

FC Cincinnati had an emotional first round given they faced derby rival Columbus Crew. There’s no doubt the Ohio side have the talent to not only topple Messi and co., but truly challenge for the MLS Cup.

The attacking trio of Brenner, Kévin Denkey and Evander will consistently threaten a shaky Inter Miami defense. They’ll rely on USMNT international Miles Robinson and MLS Comeback Player of the Year Nick Hagglund at the back.

The head-to-head record between these two sides is dead even at five wins each with three draws, so whoever emerges victorious gets some extra bragging rights along the way.

Prediction: FC Cincinnati 2–3 Inter Miami

Philadelphia Union vs. New York City FC

Philadelphia Union vs. NYCFC
Alonso Martínez (middle) is likely to miss the match through injury. / Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

Date

Time

Venue

Sunday, Nov. 23

7:45 p.m. ET/4:45 p.m. PT

Subaru Park

Regular Season Results

Date

Home Team

Score

Away Team

April 12

New York City FC

1–0

Philadelphia Union

Oct. 4

Philadelphia Union

1–0

New York City FC

The other Eastern Conference semifinal might not have the same star power on paper, but there’s nothing quite like a Philadelphia vs. New York sports rivalry.

The Union won the Supporters’ Shield this year, the honor for most points in the regular season, in Bradley Carnell’s first go. Despite unpredictability in how they would get on after parting ways with longtime manager Jim Curtin, Philadelphia are a true MLS Cup contender.

The strike force of Tai Baribo and Bruno Damiani is as good as it gets, plus there’s talent in midfield and defense with the likes of Milan Iloski and Kai Wagner. If their strikers perform like they did in game two against the Chicago Fire, teams won’t want to face Philadelphia.

On the other side is an NYCFC team that upset Charlotte FC in three games. First-year manager Pascal Jansen has the New York side one round away from repeating as an Eastern Conference finalist.

Yet, there’s concern regarding star forward Alonso Martínez. The Costa Rican picked up a knee injury while representing his country and is set for further evaluation. Missing the semifinals would be a major blow as Hannes Wolf, Maxi Moralez and Nicolás Fernández will be called upon to step up.

NYCFC will also need USMNT goalkeeper Matt Freese at his best if they’re to pull off another upset and eliminate the Supporters’ Shield winners.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 3–1 New York City FC

San Diego FC vs. Minnesota United

San Diego FC vs Minnesota United
San Diego and Minnesota split the regular season series. / Francisco Vega/Getty Images

Date

Time

Venue

Monday, Nov. 24

10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

Snapdragon Stadium

Regular Season Results

Date

Home Team

Score

Away Team

June 14

Minnesota United

2–4

San Diego FC

Sept. 13

San Diego FC

1–3

Minnesota United

Set the record for most points by an expansion team in MLS history? Check. Win your MLS Cup playoffs debut series? Check.

San Diego FC are in dreamland coming into their semifinal clash with Minnesota United.

Mikey Varas’s side navigated a tricky matchup with the Portland Timbers advancing in three games. MLS MVP nominee Anders Dreyer once again delivered in the third game with a brace adding yet another highlight to his MLS Newcomer of the Year season.

On the opposing side is a Minnesota team that eliminated Leagues Cup winners Seattle Sounders in three games. Led by Eric Ramsay, Minnesota are happy to let their opponents have the ball and make use of their counter-pressing system. Dayne St. Clair has been rock solid in goal all season, and might have an added edge in the round.

Minnesota needed two penalty shootouts to advance in games one and three. San Diego lost their game two penalty shootout forcing a decisive third match.

If Minnesota can stifle a potent San Diego attack, they’ll like their odds in a shootout. And, if they do pull off the upset, it would arguably be the story of the MLS Cup playoffs so far.

Prediction: San Diego FC 2–1 Minnesota United

Ranking the MLS Cup Favorites

  1. Inter Miami
  2. LAFC
  3. Vancouver Whitecaps
  4. Philadelphia Union
  5. San Diego FC
  6. Minnesota United
  7. FC Cincinnati
  8. New York City FC

At this stage of the competition, Inter Miami look most likely to go on and lift the MLS Cup. Messi is on fire and shows no signs of slowing down. Plus, they have some plot armor in Busquets and Alba potentially lifting one final trophy in their careers.

As long as their defense holds up at key points, the Herons are the favorites. They kept Sam Surridge and Hany Mukhtar, one of the best attacking duos in the league, relatively quiet in round one outscoring their Nashville 9–2 across all three games.

Rocco Ríos Novo has taken over goalkeeper duties from Oscar Ustari and looks poised between the sticks. One player that needs to step up is Rodrigo De Paul. The summer signing hasn’t made a major impact in the way some might expect a 31-year-old midfielder coming over from Atlético Madrid.

If he ups his game, Miami’s midfield will be hard to outmatch.

MLS Cup Playoffs: Format, Dates, Things to Know

MLS Cup playoff bracket
The MLS Cup playoff bracket. / MLS

The MLS Cup playoffs might be a bit confusing to new viewers given the format changes throughout the competition.

Things are fairly straightforward for the rest of the bracket. The higher seeds remaining in the playoffs host all single-elimination matches moving forward. If a match is tied at the end of regulation, two 15-minute extra time periods are played. If the score is still level after extra time, a penalty shootout will take place to decide the winner.

The semifinal hosts are Vancouver, Cincinnati, Philadelphia and San Diego.

Conference Semifinals Dates

  • Saturday, Nov. 22: Vancouver Whitecaps vs. LAFC
  • Sunday, Nov. 23: FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami, Philadelphia Union vs. New York City FC
  • Monday, Nov. 24: San Diego FC vs. Minnesota United

Once we get to the conference finals portion of the postseason, the higher seed maintains hosting rights. Matches are all single-elimination and feature the same format as the semifinals.

Conference Finals Dates

  • Saturday, Nov. 29: Conference Final 1 (Time TBD)
  • Sunday, Nov. 30: Conference Final 2 (Time TBD)

MLS Cup Final: Date, Format, Who Hosts?

MLS Cup trophy
Eastern Conference teams have a leg up in terms of hosting the MLS Cup final. / Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The MLS season culminates with the MLS Cup final on Dec. 6. Despite the match being single-elimination, winner-takes-all, the final does not take place at a neutral ground like the Super Bowl.

Instead, hosting rights are given to the finalist based on the Supporters’ Shield standings. So, if both No. 1 seeds hypothetically make it to MLS Cup, the Union would host the game at Subaru Park over the Whitecaps.

MLS Cup Final Host Priority

Eastern Conference

  • Philadelphia Union: Host MLS Cup final no matter the opponent
  • FC Cincinnati: Host MLS Cup final no matter the opponent
  • Inter Miami: Host MLS Cup no matter the opponent
  • New York City FC: Cannot host MLS Cup final

Even though Inter Miami will have to travel for the conference semifinals, and potentially the Eastern final, they would get hosting duties for the MLS Cup final. The only Eastern Conference side that can’t host the final is NYCFC.

Western Conference

  • San Diego FC: Host MLS Cup final if NYCFC qualify
  • Vancouver Whitecaps: Host MLS Cup final if NYCFC qualify
  • LAFC: Host MLS Cup final if NYCFC qualify
  • Minnesota United: Host MLS Cup final if NYCFC qualify

The Western Conference teams need some help in terms of qualification. The only way San Diego, Vancouver, LAFC and Minnesota will host the final is if NYCFC qualify.

The MLS Cup final also follows the same format as the conference semifinals and final. There will be an extra time portion if the score is level and a penalty shootout if necessary.

MLS Cup History: Full List of Winners

Year

Champion

2024

LA Galaxy

2023

Columbus Crew

2022

LAFC

2021

New York City FC

2020

Columbus Crew

2019

Seattle Sounders

2018

Atlanta United

2017

Toronto FC

2016

Seattle Sounders

2015

Portland Timbers

2014

LA Galaxy

2013

Sporting Kansas City

2012

LA Galaxy

2011

LA Galaxy

2010

Colorado Rapids

2009

Real Salt Lake

2008

Columbus Crew

2007

Houston Dynamo

2006

Houston Dynamo

2005

LA Galaxy

2004

D.C. United

2003

San Jose Earthquakes

2002

LA Galaxy

2001

San Jose Earthquakes

2000

Kansas City Wizards

1999

D.C. United

1998

Chicago Fire

1997

D.C. United

1996

D.C. United

