LAFC Get Dream Debut From New Signings: 'They Made Us Look More Dangerous'
Jeremy Ebobisse wanted to make a good first impression in his LAFC debut against Minnesota United. Job done.
After joining LAFC in the offseason, the MLS journeyman instantly worked his way into supporters' hearts, smashing home a curling strike in the 78th minute to secure the hosts' season-opening 1–0 victory.
Steve Cherundolo's team didn’t start the match in exceptional form, allowing Minnesota to get into the game early. A poor turnover allowed Loons’ Designated Player Kelvin Yeboah to beat Hugo Lloris and send a ball off the post.
It was a concerning start after a disappointing midweek 2–1 Concacaf Champions Cup loss to the Colorado Rapids.
Yet they settled in, getting used to Ebobisse and the new talents throughout their lineup. It took over an hour to beat Canadian international goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair.
“I am not the coach who's going to sit here and say possession is great if we don't score any goals; the point of possessing the ball is to be dangerous and to create chances and to score,” Cherundolo said, with LAFC having 64% possession.
“If we can create more chances with that amount of possession, I think that's our next step, but that's a progression with this team without conceding silly counterattacks," he continued.
Ebobisse's moment came with a mic drop, too. Not only did he curl in a banger, but he subbed out instantly after for former Premier League star Olivier Giroud, who was making his second appearance of the season after starting in the Champions Cup loss.
LAFC are the third club for the 2017 MLS SuperDraft pick as he continues to thrive in a secondary forward role through his ninth season. While his partnership with LAFC talisman Denis Bouanga will need further development, they showcased potential.
New Guys Shine, Giroud Struggles
As Ebobisse's goal stole headlines, Saturday’s season-opening match also saw debuts for midfielders Mark Delgado and Igor Jesus.
Delgado became one of the few MLS players to play for three LA teams. He debuted with LAFC after joining the MLS Cup champion LA Galaxy, and he is 11 years removed from his time with Chivas USA.
Even in his 310th MLS appearance, the 29-year-old remains a key piece in successful MLS sides, and LAFC quickly learned that on Saturday. He made 62 successful passes and had 0.28 expected assists.
Meanwhile, Brazilian 21-year-old Jesus finished with 56 successful passes and he also created a chance once he began to learn the rhythms of MLS and LAFC’s system.
“Mark and Igor did a great job of controlling the game and controlling the game with the ball. I believe you can control the game with and without the ball. That's something that I try to teach our group, and I demand that the group be able to control the game without the ball,” Cherundolo said.
“Those guys stepped in right away and changed a little bit of our look and they made us more dangerous.”
Still, Ebobisse stood out the most, with his goal, three shots and completion of 10 of 10 passes.
Giroud was underwhelming in his brief 11 minutes, getting five touches and a shot while looking reasonably invisible. Through 11 MLS appearances, he’s yet to have his first goal contribution.
Emotional Game Post-Fires
LAFC wasn’t supposed to have the standalone opening match of the season, but after Inter Miami CF’s match against New York City FC was postponed, they got the honor of opening the league’s 30th season.
For those in LA, though, it was emotional. BMO Stadium is just 20 miles away from Palisades, where heartbreaking wildfires destroyed neighborhoods, leaving many without homes and belongings.
LAFC’s supporters, The 3252, showcased their support before the match with a tifo, which caught the league's attention as the community continued to rally after the fires that ripped through the city.
With the regular season opener behind them and three points secured, LAFC’s focus shifts back to the Champions Cup. They will host the Rapids for the second leg on Feb. 25 before returning to MLS play on March 1 vs. New York City FC.
LAFC Player Ratings vs. Minnesota United (4-3-3)
Ratings Provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings
GK: Hugo Lloris
7.7/10
LB: Sergi Palencia
7.6/10
CB: Marlon
8.1/10
CB: Aaron Long
7.9/10
RB: Ryan Hollingshead
7.8/10
LM: Timothy Tillman
7.0/10
CM: Mark Delgado
7.5/10
RM: Igor Jesus
7.2/10
LW: Denis Bouanga
7.1/10
ST: Jeremy Ebobisse
7.9/10
RW: David Martínez
7.3/10