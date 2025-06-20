‘Perfect For Us’—LAFC Manager Desperate to Sign Bundesliga Superstar
Los Angeles FC manager Steve Cherundolo has voiced his strong desire to sign Bayern Munich veteran Thomas Müller when he leaves the German club this summer.
Müller has been with Bayern for his entire career after rising through the club’s academy and has spent the last 17 years representing the senior squad. However, the iconic attacking midfielder will be leaving on a free transfer before the 2025–26 campaign commences.
The 35-year-old has traveled with Die Roten to the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup—where he scored twice in Bayern’s 10–0 win over Auckland City—but will depart after the tournament, with his next destination yet to be revealed.
Müller has been strongly linked with a move to Major League Soccer and most recently FC Cincinnati, but LAFC’s Cherundolo, who will be stepping down as manager at the end of the 2025 season, has urged him to consider joining the Black and Gold Falcons.
“Of course I'd be happy if he came,” the 46-year-old told BILD. “Thomas is a perfect fit for us with his personality, his experience, his class, but also with his mentality.
“Anyone who thinks Los Angeles is only about the weather and the show is seriously mistaken. We want to win titles. And Müller knows how to do that.
“Thomas understands the game like no other. This position behind the striker suits him—and would work for us, too, and he would help us a lot. But we'll talk about that when the time comes.”
LAFC will face a fierce battle with Cincinnati for Müller’s signature, with the German having turned out at the latter’s TQL Stadium during Bayern’s Club World Cup opener. He was quick to praise the supporters and conditions after the final whistle.
“The entire stadium and the fans were really up for it," said the Raumdeuter in his post-match interview. “I have to say, they have very good conditions here.”