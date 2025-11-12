LAFC’s Son Heung-min Confirms Winter Plans Amid Transfer Rumors
Son Heung-min won’t be looking for any club soccer away from LAFC and Major League Soccer ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
With LAFC nearing the end of their season, rumors surfaced that the South Korean superstar could explore other options to continue playing before the 2026 MLS season begins in February.
Son shut that noise down while with the South Korean national team in the November international window, saying “the rumors are not true,” in an interview with South Korean outlet OSEN (via Chosun).
“Many people are curious, the rumors themselves are uncomfortable. Fans must also be confused. My belief and mindset have always been that giving my all to the team I am playing for is most important. The rumors are not true,” he said. “I have never once discussed moving to another team during the winter. The mere mention of such talks could be disrespectful to LAFC. I can confirm it is not true.”
Star-Studded Playoff Showdown Set in Western Conference
LAFC have between one and three matches remaining in the MLS season, as they look ahead to the Western Conference semifinals in the MLS Cup playoffs against Thomas Müller’s Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Nov. 22.
Over 55,000 fans are expected to attend the 13th-ever clash between Son and Müller, with the winning team earning a spot against one of San Diego FC or Minnesota United in the Western Conference final.
“Leaving the team I am playing for to join another is itself an adventure,” Son added. “I could get injured. Devoting everything to the team I am with is respect for my mental health, physical health, and the team’s fans. It is the most important thing.”
Son Focused on MLS, World Cup
Since debuting for LAFC in August, Son has scored nine goals and four assists in 12 games. He formed a potent partnership with fellow winger Denis Bouanga, who finished second only to Lionel Messi in the MLS Golden Boot race.
Before facing the Whitecaps on Nov. 22, Son is set to play for South Korea against Bolivia on Nov. 14 and Ghana on Nov. 18, as the national team continues to prepare ahead of the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
“I am focusing on recharging during the winter and preparing for the World Cup,” he added. “I want to create the best possible conditions to prepare for the World Cup. I hope such rumors do not resurface. I respect and cherish the LAFC club.”