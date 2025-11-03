Son Heung-min’s LAFC to Meet Rival in Star-Studded Western Conference Semifinal
For the third straight season, LAFC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC will meet in the MLS Cup playoffs, but this year is a little bit different, with generational talents Thomas Müller and Son Heung-min headlining the draw.
Both teams advanced past the first round of the best-of-three series over the weekend, with the Whitecaps securing their berth on Saturday night with a penalty shootout win over FC Dallas after tying 1–1 through 90 minutes.
LAFC followed with a dominant performance on Sunday, beating Austin FC 4–1 in Game 2 and advancing past the first round of the postseason for the fourth straight season.
Son, who signed with LAFC for a record $26.2 million in August, scored a goal and an assist through the first round series, while Müller scored in Game 1 for the Whitecaps before slotting home his penalty in the series-clinching penalty shootout.
The two West Coast sides now meet in the Western Conference semifinal on Nov. 22, a one-match knockout for a spot in the Western Conference final, which would be the final match before the MLS Cup final on Dec. 6.
When Is Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. LAFC?
- Location: Vancouver, British Columbia
- Stadium: BC Place
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 22
- Kick-Off Time: TBD
Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. LAFC Playoff History
The Western Conference semifinal will be the first time Vancouver and LA have met in a round other than the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs, having previously met in the best-of-three series format since its introduction in 2023.
LAFC swept the Whitecaps in 2023 with a 5–2 win in Game 1 and a controversial 1–0 win on the road in Game 2, where match referee Tim Ford blocked a last-minute shot from then Whitecaps midfielder Alessandro Schöpf, before blowing the game dead.
Afterwards, LAFC advanced past Seattle Sounders FC and Houston Dynamo FC before losing to the Columbus Crew in the MLS Cup final, falling short of back-to-back titles after winning in 2022.
The Whitecaps put up a better fight in 2024. After LAFC won 2–1 at home in Game 1, the Whitecaps dominated to a 3–0 win at BC Place in Game 2. LAFC closed out the series in Game 3 before falling to Seattle in the Western Conference semifinal.
What will 2025 have in store?
Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. LAFC Past Five Results (All Competitions)
Date and Stage
Score
June 29, 2025—Regular Season
LAFC 0–1 Vancouver Whitecaps FC
May 11, 2025—Regular Season
Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2–2 LAFC
Nov. 8, 2024—MLS Cup playoffs
LAFC 1–0 Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Nov. 3, 2024—MLS Cup playoffs
Vancouver Whitecaps FC 3–0 LAFC
Oct. 27, 2024—MLS Cup playoffs
LAFC 2–1 Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs .LAFC All-Time Head-to-Head Record
- Vancouver wins: 7
- LAFC wins: 12
- Draws: 6