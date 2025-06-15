LAFC vs. Chelsea: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Champions will go head to head when LAFC and Chelsea battle in their opening matches at the FIFA Club World Cup on Monday, with the matchup putting the 2024 U.S. Open Cup champions against the 2025 Europa Conference League winners.
In the matchup, striker Olivier Giroud will have the chance to face his former team, while MLS superstar Denis Bouanga will hope to lead the 2022 MLS Cup winners to an upset against Cole Palmer and Chelsea.
Although both teams have winning histories and have been giants, they have not had much to cheer for in league play for the last few seasons, with Chelsea finishing fourth in the 2024-25 Premier League and LAFC currently ranked fifth in the MLS Western Conference, after falling out of the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Final.
Yet, none of that league form will matter when the Club World Cup comes around, as they hope to navigate Group D action, with upcoming games against Tunisia’s E.S. Tunis and Brazil’s Flamengo after the highly anticipated opener.
Here’s everything you need to know about the clash between LAFC and Chelsea.
What time does LAFC vs. Chelsea Kick-Off?
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- Date: Monday, June 16
- Kick-off Time: 3:00 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
LAFC vs. Chelsea Head-to-Head Record (All Time)
LAFC and Chelsea have never faced each other in any competition.
Current Form (All Competitions)
LAFC
Chelsea
LAFC 3–1 Sporting Kansas City - 6/8/2025
Chelsea 4–1 Real Betis - 5/28/2025
LAFC 2–1 Club América - 5/31/2025
Nottingham Forest 0-1 Chelsea - 5/25/2025
CF Montréal 2–2 LAFC - 5/24/2025
Chelsea 1–0 Manchester United - 5/16/2025
LA Galaxy 2–2 LAFC - 5/17/2025
Newcastle United 2–0 Chelsea - 5/11/2025
LA Galaxy 4–0 Seattle Sounders - 5/14/2025
Chelsea 1–0 Djurgården - 5/8/2025
How to watch LAFC vs. Chelsea on TV
Country
Channel
United States
DAZN USA, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TBS USA Watch TBS, TUDN USA, Univision
United Kingdom
DAZN UK, Channel 5
Canada
DAZN Canada
Mexico
DAZN, tabii
Rest of World
DAZN
LAFC Team News
LAFC come into the competition in high spirits after a dramatic victory in extra time against Club América in the play-in match to qualify for the competition on May 31. Since then, they've also maintained standout form, posting a 3–1 win over Sporting Kansas City in MLS play last weekend.
Much of LAFC’s success against Chelsea and in the tournament will come down to Denis Bouanga, and his ability to run past defenders multiple times each game. While the former MLS Golden Boot winner has not tested himself against the top level much, he has the ability to turn opposition inside out, with the only question being his consistency.
So far in MLS play this season, Bouanga leads LAFC with eight goals and is tied with veteran American midfielder Mark Delgado with five assists, each playing a key factor in the club’s current 10-game unbeaten streak in all competitions.
Outside of the veteran creative pairing, head coach Steve Cherundolo also relies upon defensive midfielder Igor Jesus, and defenders Sergi Palencia and Ryan Hollingshead, among others.
“You are nervous in the belly all week. You are going to face big players on a big club,” Palencia told FIFA ahead of the match. “I love for our team and for our club to experience that thing. I think we deserve it. It’s going to be a dream come true for us. We are going to fight.”
The Club World Cup will prove challenging for LAFC, especially as the lone MLS team not to play a home match due to their last-minute qualification, but it gives each player a massive opportunity to showcase themselves against some of the world’s best.
LAFC Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea
LAFC Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea (4-3-3): Lloris; Palencia, Segura, Marlon, Hollingshead; Tillman, Jesus, Delgado; Yeboah, Giroud, Bouanga
Chelsea Team News
Chelsea enter their Club World Cup opener on a high, having last left the pitch with a trophy in a 4–1 victory against Real Betis in the Conference League final.
Manager Enzo Marseca brings his team into this tournament having made some challenging decisions on who would make the trip, leaving all players who spent 2024-25 on loan back in England, and not taking the maximum 35-player travelling roster to the United States.
However, included in the 28-man squad and approaching their potential debuts are the new signings of Liam Delap, who recently joined Chelsea for a reported $40.7 million from Ipswich Town, as well as Dario Essugo and Mamadou Sarr.
Yet, the consistent star players will also continue to play a key role for Chelsea, with Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson, Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo all set to take on significant minutes throughout the tournament, and against LAFC.
While Chelsea are the outright favorites in the group, they will have to focus on Bouanga’s abilities out wide in the opening match, with the Gabon international proving one of the most dangerous attacking players in MLS, having joined the Black and Gold after a three-year spell in Ligue 1.
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. LAFC
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. LAFC (4-2-3-1): Jörgensen; Cucurella, Adarabioyo, Colwill, Gusto; Dewsbury-Hall, Caicedo; George, Palmer, Neto; Delap
LAFC vs. Chelsea Score Prediction
Chelsea may have some rust early in the match after not playing since the Conference League final, but will likely come out as comfortable winners against their MLS foes, despite LAFC's recent run of success.
However, much of their ability to dominate will be determined by Marseca’s lineup decisions and how highly he rates LAFC compared to the other opponents in the group, E.S. Tunis and Flamengo.
Prediction: LAFC 1–3 Chelsea