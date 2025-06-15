Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. LAFC: Enzo Maresca Could Hand Debut to Summer Signing
Chelsea begin their FIFA Club World Cup journey on Monday against Major League Soccer's LAFC.
Enzo Maresca's side enjoyed a positive season winning the UEFA Conference League for the first time while finishing in the Premier League top four. The Blues have wasted no time this summer trying to improve in the transfer market, bringing in former Ipswich Town forward Liam Delap. He should play a major role this summer as he challenges Nicolas Jackson for the starting job.
Chelsea are favourites to not only defeat LAFC in the opener, but to also top their group and make a deep run in the competition. LAFC qualified at the very last minute by defeating Club América in a play-off after Club Leon were disqualified amid a multi-club ownership violation.
Maresca would relish an opportunity to test themselves against Paris Saint-Germain or Real Madrid if possible, but he'll also take it one game at a time. Teams should take this lucrative summer tournament seriously and the deeper we get into the competition, lineups should look more and more full strength.
Here's how Chelsea could line up against LAFC on Monday.
Catch every FIFA Club World Cup match live and on-demand
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. LAFC (4-2-3-1)
GK: Filip Jörgensen—Chelsea could very well sign a new goalkeeper this summer, but Jörgensen gets an opportunity to impress after starting throughout the UEFA Conference League.
RB: Malo Gusto—Reece James remains the preferred right back in many minds, but Gusto could get the start in the Club World Cup opener.
CB: Levi Colwill—Colwill scored the lone goal in Chelsea's Premier League finale to help secure Champions League qualification.
CB: Tosin Adarabioyo—The former Fulham defender made 37 appearance in all competitions in his debut season at Chelsea.
LB: Marc Cucurella—The Spanish left back was one of the Blues' most important players last season scoring some crucial goals for Enzo Maresca.
DM: Moisés Caicedo—The Ecuadorian midfielder was one of the best in his position over the course of last season.
DM: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall—Dewsbury-Hall followed Maresca to Chelsea from Leicester City last summer, but found consistent minutes hard to come by. The Club World Cup could be a big opportunity to establish himself.
RW: Pedro Neto—Neto comes into the Chelsea camp after winning the UEFA Nations League with Portugal.
AM: Cole Palmer—Chelsea's talismanic player should start the opener after providing 23 goal contributions in the league (15 goals, eight assists).
LW: Tyrique George—The 19-year-old could get plenty of minutes this summer. He's started across the front line, but made his most appearances (12) at left wing.
ST: Liam Delap—A big debut for Delap after moving from the relegated Ipswich Town. The former Man City product could get the chance to make his mark right away.
We may earn a commission if you buy something via a link in this article