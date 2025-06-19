LAFC vs. ES Tunis: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Los Angeles FC and Espérance de Tunis are both searching for a crucial victory and their first points of the 2025 Club World Cup when they lock horns on Friday.
Both sides were beaten 2–0 in their opening encounters, with LAFC falling to Chelsea and ES Tunis conquered by Flamengo. Securing victory in their second Group D encounter is of paramount importance to progression into the knockout phase, with defeat most likely ending their hopes of making it beyond the group stage.
LAFC somewhat has home advantage for the upcoming duel and needs to utilize any edge in search of all three points. The team was far from poor in defeat to Chelsea and gave the Blues an almighty scare at points in the contest, but they must be more clinical this time around.
ES Tunis offered very little in comparison during their opener, managing just 31% possession, six shots and an expected goals total of just 0.24 in Philadelphia. The Tunisian champion must offer more going forward to unnerve LAFC’s porous defensive line and sneak victory.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to this Club World Cup clash.
What Time Does LAFC vs. ES Tunis Kick-Off?
- Location: Nashville, United States
- Stadium: Geodis Park
- Date: Friday, June 20
- Kick-off Time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT
- Referee: Espen Eskås (NOR)
LAFC vs. ES Tunis Head-to-Head Record
This is the first competitive meeting between LAFC and ES Tunis.
Current Form (All Competitions)
LAFC
ES Tunis
Chelsea 2–0 LAFC – 6/16/25
Flamengo 2–0 ES Tunis – 6/17/25
LAFC 3–1 Sporting Kansas City – 6/9/25
ES Tunis 1–0 Stade Tunisien – 6/1/25
LAFC 2–1 Club América – 6/1/25
Ben Guerdane 0–3 ES Tunis – 5/25/25
CF Montréal 2–2 LAFC – 5/25/25
ES Tunis 3–1 Zarzis – 5/18/25
LA Galaxy 2–2 LAFC – 5/19/25
ES Tunis 0–0 Monastir – 5/15/25
How to Watch LAFC vs. ES Tunis on TV
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United Kingdom
DAZN
United States
DAZN
Canada
DAZN
Mexico
DAZN, tabii
LAFC Team News
Steve Cherundolo will likely be without the services of winger Nathan Ordaz after the El Salvador international was substituted during the first half of the defeat to Chelsea due to concussion. His replacement in the opener, David Martínez, should start in his place.
Olivier Giroud came on at halftime during the loss to his former club Chelsea and should be handed a start ahead of Jeremy Ebobisse. However, those two forward changes are likely to be the only alterations for LAFC.
LAFC Predicted Lineup vs. ES Tunis
LAFC predicted lineup vs. ES Tunis (4-2-3-1): Lloris; Palencia, Long, Segura, Hollingshead; Delgado, Jesus; Martínez, Tillman, Bouanga; Giroud.
ES Tunis Team News
Maher Kanzari named his strongest lineup against Flamengo and doesn’t have much room to maneuver. He was quick to turn to his bench against the Brazilian side but might persist with the same starting lineup against LAFC.
Attacking invention will be the issue for ES Tunis, who underwhelmed in the final third last time out. They need more from Brazilian duo Rodrigo Rodrigues and Yan Sasse, while Algerian winger Youcef Belaïli will also be a significant threat if he can unlock his best.
ES Tunis Predicted Lineup vs. LAFC
ES Tunis predicted lineup vs. LAFC (4-3-3): Ben Saïd; Ben Ali, Tougai, Meriah, Ben Hamida; Guenichi, Ogbelu, Jbeli; Sasse, Rodrigues, Belaïli.
LAFC vs. ES Tunis Score Prediction
Neither side offered the best version of themself on Matchday 1 but Friday’s battle will be far more competitive between two relatively evenly-matched sides. With the crowd in their corner, LAFC will be slight favorites, though.
Despite a patchy defensive record—LA has kept only three clean sheets since the beginning of April—they should have enough attacking firepower to outscore their opponent and edge a tight contest.
Prediction: LAFC 2–1 ES Tunis
