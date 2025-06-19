SI

LAFC vs. ES Tunis: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

An encounter of enormous significance takes place on Friday in Group D.

Ewan Ross-Murray

LAFC face ES Tunis.
LAFC face ES Tunis. / IMAGO/Dreamstime/Nicolo Campo

Los Angeles FC and Espérance de Tunis are both searching for a crucial victory and their first points of the 2025 Club World Cup when they lock horns on Friday.

Both sides were beaten 2–0 in their opening encounters, with LAFC falling to Chelsea and ES Tunis conquered by Flamengo. Securing victory in their second Group D encounter is of paramount importance to progression into the knockout phase, with defeat most likely ending their hopes of making it beyond the group stage.

LAFC somewhat has home advantage for the upcoming duel and needs to utilize any edge in search of all three points. The team was far from poor in defeat to Chelsea and gave the Blues an almighty scare at points in the contest, but they must be more clinical this time around.

ES Tunis offered very little in comparison during their opener, managing just 31% possession, six shots and an expected goals total of just 0.24 in Philadelphia. The Tunisian champion must offer more going forward to unnerve LAFC’s porous defensive line and sneak victory.

Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to this Club World Cup clash.

What Time Does LAFC vs. ES Tunis Kick-Off?

  • Location: Nashville, United States
  • Stadium: Geodis Park
  • Date: Friday, June 20
  • Kick-off Time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT
  • Referee: Espen Eskås (NOR)

LAFC vs. ES Tunis Head-to-Head Record

This is the first competitive meeting between LAFC and ES Tunis.

Current Form (All Competitions)

LAFC

ES Tunis

Chelsea 2–0 LAFC – 6/16/25

Flamengo 2–0 ES Tunis – 6/17/25

LAFC 3–1 Sporting Kansas City – 6/9/25

ES Tunis 1–0 Stade Tunisien – 6/1/25

LAFC 2–1 Club América – 6/1/25

Ben Guerdane 0–3 ES Tunis – 5/25/25

CF Montréal 2–2 LAFC – 5/25/25

ES Tunis 3–1 Zarzis – 5/18/25

LA Galaxy 2–2 LAFC – 5/19/25

ES Tunis 0–0 Monastir – 5/15/25

How to Watch LAFC vs. ES Tunis on TV

Country

TV Channel/Live Stream

United Kingdom

DAZN

United States

DAZN

Canada

DAZN

Mexico

DAZN, tabii

Watch the FIFA Club World Cup live and on-demand here

LAFC Team News

Olivier Giroud of LAF
Olivier Giroud could come into the team. / Kai Pfaffenbach-Reuters via Imagn Images

Steve Cherundolo will likely be without the services of winger Nathan Ordaz after the El Salvador international was substituted during the first half of the defeat to Chelsea due to concussion. His replacement in the opener, David Martínez, should start in his place.

Olivier Giroud came on at halftime during the loss to his former club Chelsea and should be handed a start ahead of Jeremy Ebobisse. However, those two forward changes are likely to be the only alterations for LAFC.

LAFC Predicted Lineup vs. ES Tunis

LAFC predicted lineup vs. ES Tunis (4-2-3-1): Lloris; Palencia, Long, Segura, Hollingshead; Delgado, Jesus; Martínez, Tillman, Bouanga; Giroud.

ES Tunis Team News

ES Tunis
ES Tunis struggled in their opening fixture. / Lee Smith-Reuters via Imagn Images

Maher Kanzari named his strongest lineup against Flamengo and doesn’t have much room to maneuver. He was quick to turn to his bench against the Brazilian side but might persist with the same starting lineup against LAFC.

Attacking invention will be the issue for ES Tunis, who underwhelmed in the final third last time out. They need more from Brazilian duo Rodrigo Rodrigues and Yan Sasse, while Algerian winger Youcef Belaïli will also be a significant threat if he can unlock his best.

ES Tunis Predicted Lineup vs. LAFC

ES Tunis predicted lineup vs. LAFC (4-3-3): Ben Saïd; Ben Ali, Tougai, Meriah, Ben Hamida; Guenichi, Ogbelu, Jbeli; Sasse, Rodrigues, Belaïli.

LAFC vs. ES Tunis Score Prediction

Neither side offered the best version of themself on Matchday 1 but Friday’s battle will be far more competitive between two relatively evenly-matched sides. With the crowd in their corner, LAFC will be slight favorites, though.

Despite a patchy defensive record—LA has kept only three clean sheets since the beginning of April—they should have enough attacking firepower to outscore their opponent and edge a tight contest.

Prediction: LAFC 2–1 ES Tunis

We may earn a commission if you buy something via a link in this article.

READ THE LATEST CLUB WORLD CUP NEWS, PREVIEWS AND ANALYSIS

feed

Published
Ewan Ross-Murray
EWAN ROSS-MURRAY

Ewan Ross-Murray is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer who focuses primarily on the Premier League. Ewan was born in Leicester, but his heart, and club allegiance, belongs to Liverpool.