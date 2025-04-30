Lamine Yamal's UCL Goal for Barcelona Even Had Erling Haaland Star-Struck
Lamine Yamal is only 17 years old, but he was dominating for Barcelona during the Spanish club's UEFA Champions League semifinal clash against Inter Milan.
After the Catalan club found itself trailing 2–0 early on, Yamal took matters into his own hands by delivering an absolutely world-class solo goal. It was a jaw-dropping display from the teenager during his 100th appearance for Barcelona, who recovered a loose ball and turned inside, deftly navigating the defense before making a brilliant strike on goal that Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer had no chance at stopping.
Yamal's goal took the breath away from just about everyone watching the match, and that includes superstar Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, who took to social media to sing Yamal's praises.
"This guy is incredible," wrote Haaland on Snapchat, along with a pair of emojis.
Haaland is one of the most prolific goal scorers on the planet, yet even the Norwegian couldn't help but express his disbelief over the wizardry Yamal displayed on the pitch.
Not only did Yamal score Barca's first goal of the game, he also hit the crossbar on another magnificent solo effort a few moments later. His impact on the match was undeniable, and Haaland had to give credit where credit is due.